OpenText Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Total Revenues of $719 million, up 5% Y/Y

Annual Recurring Revenues of $549 million, up 5% Y/Y

Operating Cash Flows of $286 million, up 6% Y/Y

Quarterly cash dividend increased by 15%



WATERLOO, Ontario, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), "The Information Company," today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"OpenText delivered record third quarter results with total revenues of $719 million, up 5% or $739 million, up 8% in constant currency. We also delivered strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 36%, representing 15% growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "OpenText annual recurring revenues grew 5% to $549 million, and cloud revenues grew 14% to $239 million. Customers are looking for an information advantage provided through Enterprise Information Management (EIM). Building upon our vision of the Intelligent and Connected Enterprise, with a continued focus on customer-driven innovation, we are strategically well positioned to compete and win in the EIM marketplace."

Barrenechea further added, "Our commitment to Total Growth leverages the OpenText Business System as a framework for both organic growth and future M&A opportunities. With this framework we are well positioned to scale OpenText to new levels in the coming years. Supported by confidence in our long-term model and cash flow performance, we are announcing a 15% increase to our quarterly cash dividend to $0.1746 per share."

"We had solid business execution during the quarter, with a focus on growing margins and cash flows," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP and CFO. "We generated operating cash flows of $286 million, an increase of 6% from the prior year, while integrating two acquisitions during the quarter. The results reflect continued strength of our operational focus."

Ranganathan added, "Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong with approximately $765 million of cash at the end of the quarter and a 1.7x consolidated net leverage ratio to support our Total Growth strategy."

Financial Highlights for Q3 2019 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(in millions except per share data) Q3 FY19 Q3 FY18 $ Change % Change

(Y/Y)

Q3 FY19 in

CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $238.6

$209.1

$29.5

14.1 %

$242.7

16.1 %

Customer support 310.8

312.3

(1.5)

(0.5) %

319.4

2.3 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $549.4

$521.4

$28.0

5.4 %

$562.1

7.8 %

License 98.7

84.1

14.6

17.4 %

102.8

22.2 %

Professional service and other 71.1

80.4

(9.3)

(11.6) %

73.6

(8.4) %

Total revenues $719.1

$685.9

$33.3

4.9 %

$738.5

7.7 %

GAAP-based operating income $135.9

$102.8

$33.1

32.2 %







Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $236.8

$204.6

$32.3

15.8 %

$241.2

17.9 %

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.27

$0.22

$0.05

22.7 %







Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.64

$0.54

$0.10

18.5 %

$0.65

20.4 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $72.8

$58.8

$14.0

23.8 %







Adjusted EBITDA (1) $261.8

$227.6

$34.2

15.0 %







Operating cash flows $286.0

$270.6

$15.4

5.7 %









Summary of YTD Results















(in millions except per share data) FY19 YTD FY18 YTD $ Change % Change

(Y/Y)

FY19 YTD

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $665.9

$611.1

$54.8

9.0 %

$672.2

10.0 %

Customer support 932.7

915.8

16.9

1.8 %

945.6

3.3 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,598.6

$1,526.8

$71.8

4.7 %

$1,617.8

6.0 %

License 308.4

297.6

10.8

3.6 %

315.2

5.9 %

Professional service and other 214.6

236.6

(22.0)

(9.3) %

219.8

(7.1) %

Total revenues $2,121.5

$2,061.0

$60.6

2.9 %

$2,152.8

4.5 %

GAAP-based operating income $409.0

$357.3

$51.7

14.5 %







Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $743.7

$674.4

$69.3

10.3 %

$747.2

10.8 %

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.79

$0.68

$0.11

16.2 %







Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $2.04

$1.84

$0.20

10.9 %

$2.05

11.4 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $213.5

$180.5

$33.0

18.3 %







Adjusted EBITDA (1) $816.4

$738.5

$77.8

10.5 %







Operating cash flows $646.5

$504.0

$142.5

28.3 %











(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.

*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

OpenText Quarterly Business Highlights

20 customer transactions over $1 million , 8 in the OpenText Cloud and 12 off-cloud

, 8 in the OpenText Cloud and 12 off-cloud Financial, Consumer Goods, Services, Technology and Public Sector industries saw the most demand in cloud and license

Key customer wins in the quarter included Tata Steel Europe , Norton Rose Fulbright , NTT DATA Group, the European Parliament and Department of Public Works and Government Services Canada

, , NTT DATA Group, the European Parliament and Department of Public Works and Government Services Canada OpenText Enterprise World, Europe's largest EIM conference launches organizations on a path to information advantage

Enterprise World Europe showcases innovations in OpenText Enterprise Information Management

OpenText showcases how intelligence, integration and automation drive innovation in Content Services at AIIM Conference 2019

OpenText hosts Enterprise World Asia – invests and drives growth in Asia Pacific region

Dividend Program Highlights

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on April 30, 2019 a cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share. The record date for this dividend is May 31, 2019 and the payment date is June 21, 2019. Future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q3 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY18 % Change

(Q3 FY19 vs

Q2 FY19)

% Change

(Q3 FY19 vs

Q3 FY18)

Revenue (million) $719.1

$735.2

$685.9

(2.2) %

4.9 %

GAAP-based gross margin 66.7 % 69.0 % 64.6 % (230)

bps 210

bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.27

$0.39

$0.22

(30.8) %

22.7 %

Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 73.0 % 75.7 % 71.6 % (270)

bps 140

bps Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.64

$0.80

$0.54

(20.0) %

18.5 %





(1)Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Upcoming Investor Events

OpenText invites institutional investors and financial analysts to attend Enterprise World Toronto on July 9, 2019. The conference offers an opportunity for investors and financial analysts to learn about OpenText and the company's latest innovations in Enterprise Information Management. It is a one-stop opportunity to research the company, with full conference access allowing open dialogue with OpenText customers and partners onsite.

OpenText to host Capital Markets Day for Institutional Investors and Financial Analysts in New York on September 6, 2019. This will include formal presentations by the OpenText executive team for an annual strategic update. Further details to follow closer to the event date.

Conference Call Information

The public is invited to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 3118 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 (Fiscal 2019) on growth in earnings and cash flows, creating value through investments in broader Enterprise Information Management (EIM) capabilities, distribution, the Company's presence in the cloud and in growth markets, expected growth in our revenue lines, total growth from acquisitions, innovation and organic initiatives, and distribution expansion, the focus on recurring revenues, improving efficiency, expanding cash flow and strengthening the business, adjusted operating income and cash flow, its financial condition, the adjusted operating margin target range, results of operations and earnings, announced acquisitions, ongoing tax matters, the integration of the acquired businesses, expected timing, charges and savings related to restructuring activities, declaration of quarterly dividends, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2019 and beyond, the anticipated size, benefits and timing related to our restructuring plan, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of OpenText; (ii) the ability of OpenText to bring new products and services to market and to increase sales; (iii) the strength of the Company's product development pipeline; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the EIM market including expected growth in the Artificial Intelligence market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the EIM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the benefits of the Company's products and services to be realized by customers; (viii) the demand for the Company's products and services and the extent of deployment of the Company's products and services in the EIM marketplace; (ix) downward pressure on our share price and dilutive effect of future sales or issuances of equity securities (including in connection with future acquisitions); (x) the Company's financial condition and capital requirements; and (xi) statements about the impact of product releases. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) integration of acquisitions and related restructuring efforts, including the quantum of restructuring charges and the timing thereof; (ii) the potential for the incurrence of or assumption of debt in connection with acquisitions and the impact on the ratings or outlooks of rating agencies on the Company's outstanding debt securities; (iii) the possibility that the Company may be unable to meet its future reporting requirements under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder, or applicable Canadian securities regulation; (iv) the risks associated with bringing new products and services to market; (v) failure to comply with privacy laws and regulations that are extensive, open to various interpretations and complex to implement including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Country by Country Reporting (CBCR); (vi) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (vii) delays in the purchasing decisions of the Company's customers; (viii) the competition the Company faces in its industry and/or marketplace; (ix) the final determination of litigation, tax audits (including tax examinations in the United States and elsewhere) and other legal proceedings; (x) potential exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities or expenses, including with respect to changes in Canadian, U.S. or international tax regimes including the new tax reform legislation enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States; (xi) the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of the Company's products or services; (xii) the continuous commitment of the Company's customers; and (xiii) demand for the Company's products and services. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 765,224



$ 682,942

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,946 as of March 31, 2019 and $9,741 as of June 30, 2018 478,264



487,956

Contract assets 19,737



—

Income taxes recoverable 39,041



55,623

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,048



101,059

Total current assets 1,398,314



1,327,580

Property and equipment 241,974



264,205

Long-term contract assets 15,794



—

Goodwill 3,772,112



3,580,129

Acquired intangible assets 1,233,136



1,296,637

Deferred tax assets 1,035,481



1,122,729

Other assets 135,159



111,267

Deferred charges —



38,000

Long-term income taxes recoverable 32,667



24,482

Total assets $ 7,864,637



$ 7,765,029

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 295,749



$ 302,154

Current portion of long-term debt 10,000



10,000

Deferred revenues 664,208



644,211

Income taxes payable 45,124



38,234

Total current liabilities 1,015,081



994,599

Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 50,714



52,827

Deferred credits —



2,727

Pension liability 71,563



65,719

Long-term debt 2,606,283



2,610,523

Deferred revenues 50,905



69,197

Long-term income taxes payable 178,775



172,241

Deferred tax liabilities 52,944



79,938

Total long-term liabilities 3,011,184



3,053,172

Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





269,274,185 and 267,651,084 Common Shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 1,751,811



1,707,073

Accumulated other comprehensive income 25,418



33,645

Retained earnings 2,088,858



1,994,235

Treasury stock, at cost (806,704 shares at March 31, 2019 and 690,336 shares at June 30, 2018, respectively) (28,898)



(18,732)

Total OpenText shareholders' equity 3,837,189



3,716,221

Non-controlling interests 1,183



1,037

Total shareholders' equity 3,838,372



3,717,258

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,864,637



$ 7,765,029



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













License $ 98,721



$ 84,113



$ 308,364



$ 297,588

Cloud services and subscriptions 238,607



209,102



665,923



611,076

Customer support 310,762



312,279



932,667



915,753

Professional service and other 71,056



80,385



214,580



236,554

Total revenues 719,146



685,879



2,121,534



2,060,971

Cost of revenues:













License 2,692



3,098



10,219



10,645

Cloud services and subscriptions 103,873



94,195



280,274



268,814

Customer support 31,844



33,770



93,582



99,657

Professional service and other 56,626



64,179



169,452



188,493

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 44,596



47,303



140,439



138,391

Total cost of revenues 239,631



242,545



693,966



706,000

Gross profit 479,515



443,334



1,427,568



1,354,971

Operating expenses:













Research and development 84,905



83,396



238,128



241,093

Sales and marketing 132,244



129,876



378,619



381,642

General and administrative 51,833



54,794



154,955



152,650

Depreciation 25,028



23,093



72,716



64,042

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 48,832



46,762



140,627



136,819

Special charges 796



2,644



33,487



21,390

Total operating expenses 343,638



340,565



1,018,532



997,636

Income from operations 135,877



102,769



409,036



357,335

Other income (expense), net 5,065



11,140



6,965



26,911

Interest and other related expense, net (35,607)



(34,980)



(103,751)



(103,195)

Income before income taxes 105,335



78,929



312,250



281,051

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,542



20,129



98,628



100,644

Net income for the period $ 72,793



$ 58,800



$ 213,622



$ 180,407

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (31)



(6)



(104)



94

Net income attributable to OpenText $ 72,762



$ 58,794



$ 213,518



$ 180,501

Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.27



$ 0.22



$ 0.80



$ 0.68

Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.27



$ 0.22



$ 0.79



$ 0.68

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic 268,991



266,572



268,511



265,619

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted 270,030



267,764



269,606



266,954



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income for the period $ 72,793



$ 58,800



$ 213,622



$ 180,407

Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:













Net foreign currency translation adjustments 3,189



3,823



(3,749)



3,283

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $222 and ($338) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; ($274) and $65 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 615



(935)



(760)



182

(Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $124 and ($112) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; $425 and ($540) for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 346



(311)



1,179



(1,499)

Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:













Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($1,177) and $413 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; ($1,390) and $177 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively (4,785)



1,648



(5,109)



1,485

Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $78 and $45 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; $223 and $130 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 82



64



212



176

Release of unrealized gain on marketable securities - net of tax effect of nil —



—



—



(617)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period (553)



4,289



(8,227)



3,010

Total comprehensive income 72,240



63,089



205,395



183,417

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (31)



(6)



(104)



94

Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 72,209



$ 63,083



$ 205,291



$ 183,511

