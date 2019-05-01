OpenText Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Total Revenues of $719 million, up 5% Y/Y
Annual Recurring Revenues of $549 million, up 5% Y/Y
Operating Cash Flows of $286 million, up 6% Y/Y
Quarterly cash dividend increased by 15%
WATERLOO, Ontario, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), "The Information Company," today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2019.
"OpenText delivered record third quarter results with total revenues of $719 million, up 5% or $739 million, up 8% in constant currency. We also delivered strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 36%, representing 15% growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "OpenText annual recurring revenues grew 5% to $549 million, and cloud revenues grew 14% to $239 million. Customers are looking for an information advantage provided through Enterprise Information Management (EIM). Building upon our vision of the Intelligent and Connected Enterprise, with a continued focus on customer-driven innovation, we are strategically well positioned to compete and win in the EIM marketplace."
Barrenechea further added, "Our commitment to Total Growth leverages the OpenText Business System as a framework for both organic growth and future M&A opportunities. With this framework we are well positioned to scale OpenText to new levels in the coming years. Supported by confidence in our long-term model and cash flow performance, we are announcing a 15% increase to our quarterly cash dividend to $0.1746 per share."
"We had solid business execution during the quarter, with a focus on growing margins and cash flows," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP and CFO. "We generated operating cash flows of $286 million, an increase of 6% from the prior year, while integrating two acquisitions during the quarter. The results reflect continued strength of our operational focus."
Ranganathan added, "Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong with approximately $765 million of cash at the end of the quarter and a 1.7x consolidated net leverage ratio to support our Total Growth strategy."
Financial Highlights for Q3 2019 with Year Over Year Comparisons
|
Summary of Quarterly Results
|
(in millions except per share data)
|
Q3 FY19
|
Q3 FY18
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Q3 FY19 in
|
% Change
|
Revenues:
|
Cloud services and subscriptions
|
$238.6
|
$209.1
|
$29.5
|
14.1
|
%
|
$242.7
|
16.1
|
%
|
Customer support
|
310.8
|
312.3
|
(1.5)
|
(0.5)
|
%
|
319.4
|
2.3
|
%
|
Total annual recurring revenues**
|
$549.4
|
$521.4
|
$28.0
|
5.4
|
%
|
$562.1
|
7.8
|
%
|
License
|
98.7
|
84.1
|
14.6
|
17.4
|
%
|
102.8
|
22.2
|
%
|
Professional service and other
|
71.1
|
80.4
|
(9.3)
|
(11.6)
|
%
|
73.6
|
(8.4)
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
$719.1
|
$685.9
|
$33.3
|
4.9
|
%
|
$738.5
|
7.7
|
%
|
GAAP-based operating income
|
$135.9
|
$102.8
|
$33.1
|
32.2
|
%
|
Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)
|
$236.8
|
$204.6
|
$32.3
|
15.8
|
%
|
$241.2
|
17.9
|
%
|
GAAP-based EPS, diluted
|
$0.27
|
$0.22
|
$0.05
|
22.7
|
%
|
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
|
$0.64
|
$0.54
|
$0.10
|
18.5
|
%
|
$0.65
|
20.4
|
%
|
GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText
|
$72.8
|
$58.8
|
$14.0
|
23.8
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$261.8
|
$227.6
|
$34.2
|
15.0
|
%
|
Operating cash flows
|
$286.0
|
$270.6
|
$15.4
|
5.7
|
%
|
Summary of YTD Results
|
(in millions except per share data)
|
FY19 YTD
|
FY18 YTD
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
FY19 YTD
|
% Change
|
Revenues:
|
Cloud services and subscriptions
|
$665.9
|
$611.1
|
$54.8
|
9.0
|
%
|
$672.2
|
10.0
|
%
|
Customer support
|
932.7
|
915.8
|
16.9
|
1.8
|
%
|
945.6
|
3.3
|
%
|
Total annual recurring revenues**
|
$1,598.6
|
$1,526.8
|
$71.8
|
4.7
|
%
|
$1,617.8
|
6.0
|
%
|
License
|
308.4
|
297.6
|
10.8
|
3.6
|
%
|
315.2
|
5.9
|
%
|
Professional service and other
|
214.6
|
236.6
|
(22.0)
|
(9.3)
|
%
|
219.8
|
(7.1)
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
$2,121.5
|
$2,061.0
|
$60.6
|
2.9
|
%
|
$2,152.8
|
4.5
|
%
|
GAAP-based operating income
|
$409.0
|
$357.3
|
$51.7
|
14.5
|
%
|
Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)
|
$743.7
|
$674.4
|
$69.3
|
10.3
|
%
|
$747.2
|
10.8
|
%
|
GAAP-based EPS, diluted
|
$0.79
|
$0.68
|
$0.11
|
16.2
|
%
|
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
|
$2.04
|
$1.84
|
$0.20
|
10.9
|
%
|
$2.05
|
11.4
|
%
|
GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText
|
$213.5
|
$180.5
|
$33.0
|
18.3
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$816.4
|
$738.5
|
$77.8
|
10.5
|
%
|
Operating cash flows
|
$646.5
|
$504.0
|
$142.5
|
28.3
|
%
|
(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
|
(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.
|
Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.
|
*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.
|
**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.
OpenText Quarterly Business Highlights
- 20 customer transactions over $1 million, 8 in the OpenText Cloud and 12 off-cloud
- Financial, Consumer Goods, Services, Technology and Public Sector industries saw the most demand in cloud and license
- Key customer wins in the quarter included Tata Steel Europe, Norton Rose Fulbright, NTT DATA Group, the European Parliament and Department of Public Works and Government Services Canada
- OpenText Enterprise World, Europe's largest EIM conference launches organizations on a path to information advantage
- Enterprise World Europe showcases innovations in OpenText Enterprise Information Management
- OpenText showcases how intelligence, integration and automation drive innovation in Content Services at AIIM Conference 2019
- OpenText hosts Enterprise World Asia – invests and drives growth in Asia Pacific region
Dividend Program Highlights
As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on April 30, 2019 a cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share. The record date for this dividend is May 31, 2019 and the payment date is June 21, 2019. Future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.
|
Summary of Quarterly Results
|
Q3 FY19
|
Q2 FY19
|
Q3 FY18
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
Revenue (million)
|
$719.1
|
$735.2
|
$685.9
|
(2.2)
|
%
|
4.9
|
%
|
GAAP-based gross margin
|
66.7
|
%
|
69.0
|
%
|
64.6
|
%
|
(230)
|
bps
|
210
|
bps
|
GAAP-based EPS, diluted
|
$0.27
|
$0.39
|
$0.22
|
(30.8)
|
%
|
22.7
|
%
|
Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1)
|
73.0
|
%
|
75.7
|
%
|
71.6
|
%
|
(270)
|
bps
|
140
|
bps
|
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
|
$0.64
|
$0.80
|
$0.54
|
(20.0)
|
%
|
18.5
|
%
|
(1)Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
|
(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.
Upcoming Investor Events
OpenText invites institutional investors and financial analysts to attend Enterprise World Toronto on July 9, 2019. The conference offers an opportunity for investors and financial analysts to learn about OpenText and the company's latest innovations in Enterprise Information Management. It is a one-stop opportunity to research the company, with full conference access allowing open dialogue with OpenText customers and partners onsite.
OpenText to host Capital Markets Day for Institutional Investors and Financial Analysts in New York on September 6, 2019. This will include formal presentations by the OpenText executive team for an annual strategic update. Further details to follow closer to the event date.
Conference Call Information
The public is invited to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.
A replay of the call will be available beginning May 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 3118 followed by the number sign.
Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 (Fiscal 2019) on growth in earnings and cash flows, creating value through investments in broader Enterprise Information Management (EIM) capabilities, distribution, the Company's presence in the cloud and in growth markets, expected growth in our revenue lines, total growth from acquisitions, innovation and organic initiatives, and distribution expansion, the focus on recurring revenues, improving efficiency, expanding cash flow and strengthening the business, adjusted operating income and cash flow, its financial condition, the adjusted operating margin target range, results of operations and earnings, announced acquisitions, ongoing tax matters, the integration of the acquired businesses, expected timing, charges and savings related to restructuring activities, declaration of quarterly dividends, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2019 and beyond, the anticipated size, benefits and timing related to our restructuring plan, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of OpenText; (ii) the ability of OpenText to bring new products and services to market and to increase sales; (iii) the strength of the Company's product development pipeline; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the EIM market including expected growth in the Artificial Intelligence market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the EIM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the benefits of the Company's products and services to be realized by customers; (viii) the demand for the Company's products and services and the extent of deployment of the Company's products and services in the EIM marketplace; (ix) downward pressure on our share price and dilutive effect of future sales or issuances of equity securities (including in connection with future acquisitions); (x) the Company's financial condition and capital requirements; and (xi) statements about the impact of product releases. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) integration of acquisitions and related restructuring efforts, including the quantum of restructuring charges and the timing thereof; (ii) the potential for the incurrence of or assumption of debt in connection with acquisitions and the impact on the ratings or outlooks of rating agencies on the Company's outstanding debt securities; (iii) the possibility that the Company may be unable to meet its future reporting requirements under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder, or applicable Canadian securities regulation; (iv) the risks associated with bringing new products and services to market; (v) failure to comply with privacy laws and regulations that are extensive, open to various interpretations and complex to implement including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Country by Country Reporting (CBCR); (vi) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (vii) delays in the purchasing decisions of the Company's customers; (viii) the competition the Company faces in its industry and/or marketplace; (ix) the final determination of litigation, tax audits (including tax examinations in the United States and elsewhere) and other legal proceedings; (x) potential exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities or expenses, including with respect to changes in Canadian, U.S. or international tax regimes including the new tax reform legislation enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States; (xi) the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of the Company's products or services; (xii) the continuous commitment of the Company's customers; and (xiii) demand for the Company's products and services. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
765,224
|
$
|
682,942
|
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,946 as of March 31, 2019 and $9,741 as of June 30, 2018
|
478,264
|
487,956
|
Contract assets
|
19,737
|
—
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
39,041
|
55,623
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
96,048
|
101,059
|
Total current assets
|
1,398,314
|
1,327,580
|
Property and equipment
|
241,974
|
264,205
|
Long-term contract assets
|
15,794
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
3,772,112
|
3,580,129
|
Acquired intangible assets
|
1,233,136
|
1,296,637
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,035,481
|
1,122,729
|
Other assets
|
135,159
|
111,267
|
Deferred charges
|
—
|
38,000
|
Long-term income taxes recoverable
|
32,667
|
24,482
|
Total assets
|
$
|
7,864,637
|
$
|
7,765,029
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
295,749
|
$
|
302,154
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Deferred revenues
|
664,208
|
644,211
|
Income taxes payable
|
45,124
|
38,234
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,015,081
|
994,599
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
Accrued liabilities
|
50,714
|
52,827
|
Deferred credits
|
—
|
2,727
|
Pension liability
|
71,563
|
65,719
|
Long-term debt
|
2,606,283
|
2,610,523
|
Deferred revenues
|
50,905
|
69,197
|
Long-term income taxes payable
|
178,775
|
172,241
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
52,944
|
79,938
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
3,011,184
|
3,053,172
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
|
269,274,185 and 267,651,084 Common Shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited
|
1,751,811
|
1,707,073
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
25,418
|
33,645
|
Retained earnings
|
2,088,858
|
1,994,235
|
Treasury stock, at cost (806,704 shares at March 31, 2019 and 690,336 shares at June 30, 2018, respectively)
|
(28,898)
|
(18,732)
|
Total OpenText shareholders' equity
|
3,837,189
|
3,716,221
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,183
|
1,037
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,838,372
|
3,717,258
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
7,864,637
|
$
|
7,765,029
|
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Nine Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
License
|
$
|
98,721
|
$
|
84,113
|
$
|
308,364
|
$
|
297,588
|
Cloud services and subscriptions
|
238,607
|
209,102
|
665,923
|
611,076
|
Customer support
|
310,762
|
312,279
|
932,667
|
915,753
|
Professional service and other
|
71,056
|
80,385
|
214,580
|
236,554
|
Total revenues
|
719,146
|
685,879
|
2,121,534
|
2,060,971
|
Cost of revenues:
|
License
|
2,692
|
3,098
|
10,219
|
10,645
|
Cloud services and subscriptions
|
103,873
|
94,195
|
280,274
|
268,814
|
Customer support
|
31,844
|
33,770
|
93,582
|
99,657
|
Professional service and other
|
56,626
|
64,179
|
169,452
|
188,493
|
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
|
44,596
|
47,303
|
140,439
|
138,391
|
Total cost of revenues
|
239,631
|
242,545
|
693,966
|
706,000
|
Gross profit
|
479,515
|
443,334
|
1,427,568
|
1,354,971
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
84,905
|
83,396
|
238,128
|
241,093
|
Sales and marketing
|
132,244
|
129,876
|
378,619
|
381,642
|
General and administrative
|
51,833
|
54,794
|
154,955
|
152,650
|
Depreciation
|
25,028
|
23,093
|
72,716
|
64,042
|
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
|
48,832
|
46,762
|
140,627
|
136,819
|
Special charges
|
796
|
2,644
|
33,487
|
21,390
|
Total operating expenses
|
343,638
|
340,565
|
1,018,532
|
997,636
|
Income from operations
|
135,877
|
102,769
|
409,036
|
357,335
|
Other income (expense), net
|
5,065
|
11,140
|
6,965
|
26,911
|
Interest and other related expense, net
|
(35,607)
|
(34,980)
|
(103,751)
|
(103,195)
|
Income before income taxes
|
105,335
|
78,929
|
312,250
|
281,051
|
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|
32,542
|
20,129
|
98,628
|
100,644
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
72,793
|
$
|
58,800
|
$
|
213,622
|
$
|
180,407
|
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(31)
|
(6)
|
(104)
|
94
|
Net income attributable to OpenText
|
$
|
72,762
|
$
|
58,794
|
$
|
213,518
|
$
|
180,501
|
Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
0.68
|
Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.79
|
$
|
0.68
|
Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic
|
268,991
|
266,572
|
268,511
|
265,619
|
Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted
|
270,030
|
267,764
|
269,606
|
266,954
|
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Nine Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
72,793
|
$
|
58,800
|
$
|
213,622
|
$
|
180,407
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:
|
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
|
3,189
|
3,823
|
(3,749)
|
3,283
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:
|
Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $222 and ($338) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; ($274) and $65 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
615
|
(935)
|
(760)
|
182
|
(Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $124 and ($112) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; $425 and ($540) for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
346
|
(311)
|
1,179
|
(1,499)
|
Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:
|
Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($1,177) and $413 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; ($1,390) and $177 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
(4,785)
|
1,648
|
(5,109)
|
1,485
|
Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $78 and $45 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; $223 and $130 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
82
|
64
|
212
|
176
|
Release of unrealized gain on marketable securities - net of tax effect of nil
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(617)
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period
|
(553)
|
4,289
|
(8,227)
|
3,010
|
Total comprehensive income
|
72,240
|
63,089
|
205,395
|
183,417
|
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(31)
|
(6)
|
(104)
|
94
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText
|
$
|
72,209
|
$
|
63,083
|
$
|
205,291
|
$
|
183,511
|
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)
(unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019
|
Common Shares and
|
Treasury Stock
|
Retained
|
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Income
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Balance as of June 30, 2018
|
267,651
|
$
|
1,707,073
|
(691)
|
$
|
(18,732)
|
$
|
1,994,235
|
$
|
33,645
|
$
|
1,037
|
$
|
3,717,258
|
Adoption of ASU 2016-16 - cumulative effect
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(26,780)
|
—
|
—
|
(26,780)
|
Adoption of Topic 606 - cumulative effect
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
29,786
|
—
|
—
|
29,786
|
Issuance of Common Shares
|
Under employee stock option plans
|
494
|
12,431
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
12,431
|
Under employee stock purchase plans
|
187
|
5,569
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,569
|
Share-based compensation
|
—
|
6,555
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,555
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
—
|
—
|
(304)
|
(11,719)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(11,719)
|
Issuance of treasury stock
|
—
|
(70)
|
3
|
70
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Dividends declared
($0.1518 per Common Share)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(40,466)
|
—
|
—
|
(40,466)
|
Other comprehensive income - net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,389)
|
—
|
(1,389)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
—
|
(625)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
42
|
(583)
|
Net income for the quarter
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
36,324
|
—
|
44
|
36,368
|
Balance as of September 30, 2018
|
268,332
|
$
|
1,730,933
|
(992)
|
$
|
(30,381)
|
$
|
1,993,099
|
$
|
32,256
|
$
|
1,123
|
$
|
3,727,030
|
Issuance of Common Shares
|
Under employee stock option plans
|
62
|
1,740
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,740
|
Under employee stock purchase plans
|
175
|
5,696
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,696
|
Share-based compensation
|
—
|
6,885
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,885
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
—
|
—
|
(370)
|
(12,815)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(12,815)
|
Issuance of treasury stock
|
—
|
(13,955)
|
545
|
13,955
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Dividends declared
($0.1518 per Common Share)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(40,700)
|
—
|
—
|
(40,700)
|
Other comprehensive income - net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6,285)
|
—
|
(6,285)
|
Net income for the quarter
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
104,432
|
—
|
29
|
104,461
|
Balance as of December 31, 2018
|
268,569
|
$
|
1,731,299
|
(817)
|
$
|
(29,241)
|
$
|
2,056,831
|
$
|
25,971
|
$
|
1,152
|
$
|
3,786,012
|
Issuance of Common Shares
|
Under employee stock option plans
|
544
|
11,661
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11,661
|
Under employee stock purchase plans
|
161
|
4,447
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4,447
|
Share-based compensation
|
—
|
6,712
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,712
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
—
|
—
|
(52)
|
(1,965)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,965)
|
Issuance of treasury stock
|
—
|
(2,308)
|
62
|
2,308
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Dividends declared
($0.1518 per Common Share)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(40,735)
|
—
|
—
|
(40,735)
|
Other comprehensive income - net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(553)
|
—
|
(553)
|
Net income for the quarter
|
—