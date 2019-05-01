OpenText Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Total Revenues of $719 million, up 5% Y/Y

Annual Recurring Revenues of $549 million, up 5% Y/Y

Operating Cash Flows of $286 million, up 6% Y/Y

Quarterly cash dividend increased by 15%

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), "The Information Company," today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"OpenText delivered record third quarter results with total revenues of $719 million, up 5% or $739 million, up 8% in constant currency.  We also delivered strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 36%, representing 15% growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO.  "OpenText annual recurring revenues grew 5% to $549 million, and cloud revenues grew 14% to $239 million.  Customers are looking for an information advantage provided through Enterprise Information Management (EIM).  Building upon our vision of the Intelligent and Connected Enterprise, with a continued focus on customer-driven innovation, we are strategically well positioned to compete and win in the EIM marketplace."  

Barrenechea further added, "Our commitment to Total Growth leverages the OpenText Business System as a framework for both organic growth and future M&A opportunities. With this framework we are well positioned to scale OpenText to new levels in the coming years. Supported by confidence in our long-term model and cash flow performance, we are announcing a 15% increase to our quarterly cash dividend to $0.1746 per share."

"We had solid business execution during the quarter, with a focus on growing margins and cash flows," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP and CFO. "We generated operating cash flows of $286 million, an increase of 6% from the prior year, while integrating two acquisitions during the quarter. The results reflect continued strength of our operational focus."

Ranganathan added, "Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong with approximately $765 million of cash at the end of the quarter and a 1.7x consolidated net leverage ratio to support our Total Growth strategy."

Financial Highlights for Q3 2019 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results







(in millions except per share data)

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY18

$ Change

% Change
(Y/Y)

Q3 FY19 in
CC*

% Change
in CC*

Revenues:







Cloud services and subscriptions

$238.6

$209.1

$29.5

14.1

%

$242.7

16.1

%

Customer support

310.8

312.3

(1.5)

(0.5)

%

319.4

2.3

%

Total annual recurring revenues**

$549.4

$521.4

$28.0

5.4

%

$562.1

7.8

%

License

98.7

84.1

14.6

17.4

%

102.8

22.2

%

Professional service and other

71.1

80.4

(9.3)

(11.6)

%

73.6

(8.4)

%

Total revenues

$719.1

$685.9

$33.3

4.9

%

$738.5

7.7

%

GAAP-based operating income

$135.9

$102.8

$33.1

32.2

%



Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)

$236.8

$204.6

$32.3

15.8

%

$241.2

17.9

%

GAAP-based EPS, diluted

$0.27

$0.22

$0.05

22.7

%



Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)

$0.64

$0.54

$0.10

18.5

%

$0.65

20.4

%

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText

$72.8

$58.8

$14.0

23.8

%



Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$261.8

$227.6

$34.2

15.0

%



Operating cash flows

$286.0

$270.6

$15.4

5.7

%



Summary of YTD Results







(in millions except per share data)

FY19 YTD

FY18 YTD

$ Change

% Change
(Y/Y)

FY19 YTD
in CC*

% Change
in CC*

Revenues:







Cloud services and subscriptions

$665.9

$611.1

$54.8

9.0

%

$672.2

10.0

%

Customer support

932.7

915.8

16.9

1.8

%

945.6

3.3

%

Total annual recurring revenues**

$1,598.6

$1,526.8

$71.8

4.7

%

$1,617.8

6.0

%

License

308.4

297.6

10.8

3.6

%

315.2

5.9

%

Professional service and other

214.6

236.6

(22.0)

(9.3)

%

219.8

(7.1)

%

Total revenues

$2,121.5

$2,061.0

$60.6

2.9

%

$2,152.8

4.5

%

GAAP-based operating income

$409.0

$357.3

$51.7

14.5

%



Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)

$743.7

$674.4

$69.3

10.3

%

$747.2

10.8

%

GAAP-based EPS, diluted

$0.79

$0.68

$0.11

16.2

%



Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)

$2.04

$1.84

$0.20

10.9

%

$2.05

11.4

%

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText

$213.5

$180.5

$33.0

18.3

%



Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$816.4

$738.5

$77.8

10.5

%



Operating cash flows

$646.5

$504.0

$142.5

28.3

%




(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.

*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.

**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

OpenText Quarterly Business Highlights

  • 20 customer transactions over $1 million, 8 in the OpenText Cloud and 12 off-cloud
  • Financial, Consumer Goods, Services, Technology and Public Sector industries saw the most demand in cloud and license
  • Key customer wins in the quarter included Tata Steel Europe, Norton Rose Fulbright, NTT DATA Group, the European Parliament and Department of Public Works and Government Services Canada
  • OpenText Enterprise World, Europe's largest EIM conference launches organizations on a path to information advantage
  • Enterprise World Europe showcases innovations in OpenText Enterprise Information Management
  • OpenText showcases how intelligence, integration and automation drive innovation in Content Services at AIIM Conference 2019
  • OpenText hosts Enterprise World Asia – invests and drives growth in Asia Pacific region

Dividend Program Highlights

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on April 30, 2019 a cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share. The record date for this dividend is May 31, 2019 and the payment date is June 21, 2019. Future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Summary of Quarterly Results







Q3 FY19

Q2 FY19

Q3 FY18

% Change
(Q3 FY19 vs
Q2 FY19)

% Change
(Q3 FY19 vs
Q3 FY18)

Revenue (million)

$719.1

$735.2

$685.9

(2.2)

%

4.9

%

GAAP-based gross margin

66.7

%

69.0

%

64.6

%

(230)

bps

210

bps

GAAP-based EPS, diluted

$0.27

$0.39

$0.22

(30.8)

%

22.7

%

Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1)

73.0

%

75.7

%

71.6

%

(270)

bps

140

bps

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)

$0.64

$0.80

$0.54

(20.0)

%

18.5

%

(1)Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Upcoming Investor Events

OpenText invites institutional investors and financial analysts to attend Enterprise World Toronto on July 9, 2019. The conference offers an opportunity for investors and financial analysts to learn about OpenText and the company's latest innovations in Enterprise Information Management.  It is a one-stop opportunity to research the company, with full conference access allowing open dialogue with OpenText customers and partners onsite.

OpenText to host Capital Markets Day for Institutional Investors and Financial Analysts in New York on September 6, 2019. This will include formal presentations by the OpenText executive team for an annual strategic update.  Further details to follow closer to the event date.     

Conference Call Information

The public is invited to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 3118 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 (Fiscal 2019) on growth in earnings and cash flows, creating value through investments in broader Enterprise Information Management (EIM) capabilities, distribution, the Company's presence in the cloud and in growth markets, expected growth in our revenue lines, total growth from acquisitions, innovation and organic initiatives, and distribution expansion, the focus on recurring revenues, improving efficiency, expanding cash flow and strengthening the business, adjusted operating income and cash flow, its financial condition, the adjusted operating margin target range, results of operations and earnings, announced acquisitions, ongoing tax matters, the integration of the acquired businesses, expected timing, charges and savings related to restructuring activities, declaration of quarterly dividends, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2019 and beyond, the anticipated size, benefits and timing related to our restructuring plan, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of OpenText; (ii) the ability of OpenText to bring new products and services to market and to increase sales; (iii) the strength of the Company's product development pipeline; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the EIM market including expected growth in the Artificial Intelligence market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the EIM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the benefits of the Company's products and services to be realized by customers; (viii) the demand for the Company's products and services and the extent of deployment of the Company's products and services in the EIM marketplace; (ix) downward pressure on our share price and dilutive effect of future sales or issuances of equity securities (including in connection with future acquisitions); (x) the Company's financial condition and capital requirements; and (xi) statements about the impact of product releases. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) integration of acquisitions and related restructuring efforts, including the quantum of restructuring charges and the timing thereof; (ii) the potential for the incurrence of or assumption of debt in connection with acquisitions and the impact on the ratings or outlooks of rating agencies on the Company's outstanding debt securities; (iii) the possibility that the Company may be unable to meet its future reporting requirements under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder, or applicable Canadian securities regulation; (iv) the risks associated with bringing new products and services to market; (v) failure to comply with privacy laws and regulations that are extensive, open to various interpretations and complex to implement including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Country by Country Reporting (CBCR); (vi) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (vii) delays in the purchasing decisions of the Company's customers; (viii) the competition the Company faces in its industry and/or marketplace; (ix) the final determination of litigation, tax audits (including tax examinations in the United States and elsewhere) and other legal proceedings; (x) potential exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities or expenses, including with respect to changes in Canadian, U.S. or international tax regimes including the new tax reform legislation enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States; (xi) the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of the Company's products or services; (xii) the continuous commitment of the Company's customers; and (xiii) demand for the Company's products and services. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)


March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

765,224

$

682,942

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,946 as of March 31, 2019 and $9,741 as of June 30, 2018

478,264

487,956

Contract assets

19,737


Income taxes recoverable

39,041

55,623

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

96,048

101,059

Total current assets

1,398,314

1,327,580

Property and equipment

241,974

264,205

Long-term contract assets

15,794


Goodwill

3,772,112

3,580,129

Acquired intangible assets

1,233,136

1,296,637

Deferred tax assets

1,035,481

1,122,729

Other assets

135,159

111,267

Deferred charges



38,000

Long-term income taxes recoverable

32,667

24,482

Total assets

$

7,864,637

$

7,765,029

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

295,749

$

302,154

Current portion of long-term debt

10,000

10,000

Deferred revenues

664,208

644,211

Income taxes payable

45,124

38,234

Total current liabilities

1,015,081

994,599

Long-term liabilities:


Accrued liabilities

50,714

52,827

Deferred credits



2,727

Pension liability

71,563

65,719

Long-term debt

2,606,283

2,610,523

Deferred revenues

50,905

69,197

Long-term income taxes payable

178,775

172,241

Deferred tax liabilities

52,944

79,938

Total long-term liabilities

3,011,184

3,053,172

Shareholders' equity:


Share capital and additional paid-in capital


269,274,185 and 267,651,084 Common Shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited

1,751,811

1,707,073

Accumulated other comprehensive income

25,418

33,645

Retained earnings

2,088,858

1,994,235

Treasury stock, at cost (806,704 shares at March 31, 2019 and 690,336 shares at June 30, 2018, respectively)

(28,898)

(18,732)

Total OpenText shareholders' equity

3,837,189

3,716,221

Non-controlling interests

1,183

1,037

Total shareholders' equity

3,838,372

3,717,258

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,864,637

$

7,765,029

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:






License

$

98,721

$

84,113

$

308,364

$

297,588

Cloud services and subscriptions

238,607

209,102

665,923

611,076

Customer support

310,762

312,279

932,667

915,753

Professional service and other

71,056

80,385

214,580

236,554

Total revenues

719,146

685,879

2,121,534

2,060,971

Cost of revenues:






License

2,692

3,098

10,219

10,645

Cloud services and subscriptions

103,873

94,195

280,274

268,814

Customer support

31,844

33,770

93,582

99,657

Professional service and other

56,626

64,179

169,452

188,493

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

44,596

47,303

140,439

138,391

Total cost of revenues

239,631

242,545

693,966

706,000

Gross profit

479,515

443,334

1,427,568

1,354,971

Operating expenses:






Research and development

84,905

83,396

238,128

241,093

Sales and marketing

132,244

129,876

378,619

381,642

General and administrative

51,833

54,794

154,955

152,650

Depreciation

25,028

23,093

72,716

64,042

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

48,832

46,762

140,627

136,819

Special charges

796

2,644

33,487

21,390

Total operating expenses

343,638

340,565

1,018,532

997,636

Income from operations

135,877

102,769

409,036

357,335

Other income (expense), net

5,065

11,140

6,965

26,911

Interest and other related expense, net

(35,607)

(34,980)

(103,751)

(103,195)

Income before income taxes

105,335

78,929

312,250

281,051

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

32,542

20,129

98,628

100,644

Net income for the period

$

72,793

$

58,800

$

213,622

$

180,407

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(31)

(6)

(104)

94

Net income attributable to OpenText

$

72,762

$

58,794

$

213,518

$

180,501

Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText

$

0.27

$

0.22

$

0.80

$

0.68

Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText

$

0.27

$

0.22

$

0.79

$

0.68

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic

268,991

266,572

268,511

265,619

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted

270,030

267,764

269,606

266,954

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income for the period

$

72,793

$

58,800

$

213,622

$

180,407

Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:






Net foreign currency translation adjustments

3,189

3,823

(3,749)

3,283

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:






Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $222 and ($338) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; ($274) and $65 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

615

(935)

(760)

182

(Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $124 and ($112) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; $425 and ($540) for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

346

(311)

1,179

(1,499)

Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:






Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($1,177) and $413 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; ($1,390) and $177 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

(4,785)

1,648

(5,109)

1,485

Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $78 and $45 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; $223 and $130 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

82

64

212

176

Release of unrealized gain on marketable securities - net of tax effect of nil







(617)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period

(553)

4,289

(8,227)

3,010

Total comprehensive income

72,240

63,089

205,395

183,417

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(31)

(6)

(104)

94

Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText

$

72,209

$

63,083

$

205,291

$

183,511

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019

Common Shares and
Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated 
Other

Comprehensive

Income

Non-
Controlling
Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2018

267,651

$

1,707,073

(691)

$

(18,732)

$

1,994,235

$

33,645

$

1,037

$

3,717,258

Adoption of ASU 2016-16 - cumulative effect









(26,780)





(26,780)

Adoption of Topic 606 - cumulative effect









29,786





29,786

Issuance of Common Shares














Under employee stock option plans

494

12,431











12,431

Under employee stock purchase plans

187

5,569











5,569

Share-based compensation



6,555











6,555

Purchase of treasury stock





(304)

(11,719)







(11,719)

Issuance of treasury stock



(70)

3

70








Dividends declared

($0.1518 per Common Share)









(40,466)





(40,466)

Other comprehensive income - net











(1,389)



(1,389)

Non-controlling interest



(625)









42

(583)

Net income for the quarter









36,324



44

36,368

Balance as of September 30, 2018

268,332

$

1,730,933

(992)

$

(30,381)

$

1,993,099

$

32,256

$

1,123

$

3,727,030

Issuance of Common Shares














Under employee stock option plans

62

1,740











1,740

Under employee stock purchase plans

175

5,696











5,696

Share-based compensation



6,885











6,885

Purchase of treasury stock





(370)

(12,815)







(12,815)

Issuance of treasury stock



(13,955)

545

13,955








Dividends declared

($0.1518 per Common Share)









(40,700)





(40,700)

Other comprehensive income - net











(6,285)



(6,285)

Net income for the quarter









104,432



29

104,461

Balance as of December 31, 2018

268,569

$

1,731,299

(817)

$

(29,241)

$

2,056,831

$

25,971

$

1,152

$

3,786,012

Issuance of Common Shares














Under employee stock option plans

544

11,661











11,661

Under employee stock purchase plans

161

4,447











4,447

Share-based compensation



6,712











6,712

Purchase of treasury stock





(52)

(1,965)







(1,965)

Issuance of treasury stock



(2,308)

62

2,308








Dividends declared

($0.1518 per Common Share)









(40,735)





(40,735)

Other comprehensive income - net











(553)



(553)

Net income for the quarter