OpenText Secures Digital Transformation Across the Intelligent and Connected Enterprise

"The world's leading organizations use the OpenText EIM platform to manage and gain insights from their critical information assets," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText Vice Chair, CEO and CTO. "This latest release enhances protection of these assets from threats and data breaches, while continuing to expand support for advanced AI and extreme automation use-cases."

Barrenechea continued, "Cybersecurity vulnerabilities represent a real and present threat to today's digital organization. The value of information in our modern economy requires data-intensive companies to contend with a barrage of cyberattacks, the risk of data breaches, and the growing impact of data privacy regulations. Building any business requires companies to develop and maintain trust with their customers and suppliers. Intelligent and connected enterprises must effectively use, protect, and steward their information in a secured manner."

OpenText Release 16 EP4 makes it easier for organizations to move to the right hybrid or fully managed cloud environment. New cloud connectors continue to place the OpenText ecosystem at the center of digital business, while working seamlessly with the best-in-breed technologies in asset and resource management, operations, content creation, and content collaboration.

"OpenText is leading the way in how AI will transform EIM and we are revolutionizing how connected enterprises engage with data and information," said Barrenechea. "Release 16 EP4 creates new opportunities for our customers to leverage the power of hybrid cloud, IoT, AI, and automation to improve the way they securely operate and innovate."

EP4 brings significant enhancements across Release 16:

AppWorks: OpenText Process Suite is now AppWorks, a fully customizable automation platform that delivers a compelling low-code development experience and new support for developers.

Content: Expanding on the simplified user experiences delivered in R16, Content Services EP4 further deepens integrations with leading process applications to drive productivity, strengthens compliance with automated capture of metadata, enhances cloud readiness and advances analytics and reporting. OpenText iHub analytics and reporting are added to OpenText eDOCS.

Experience: Exstream brings agile cloud CCM applications to omni-channel communications with automated job visualization and end-to-end tracking analysis. TeamSite will take advantage of machine intelligence capabilities to extract concepts and is now enabled with "Search Engine as a Service" and "Taxonomy as a Service" capabilities. For a call center in the cloud, Qfiniti is listed on the AWS Marketplace leveraging Amazon Connect.

Security: OpenText EnCase Endpoint Security adds bi-directional Splunk integration and other new tools for automated and expedited incident response.

Discovery: OpenText Axcelerate adds performance, usability and compatibility enhancements for eDiscovery and investigations, plus new data collection services powered by EnCase.

Analytics: OpenText Magellan introduces out-of-the-box Content Services Platform connectors for integrated content mining, extended data loading options for analysts and business users, and a deeper leveraging of Hadoop and Spark for data processing and Machine Learning.

Business Network: New integrations with AppWorks and Covisint create new opportunities for automation and IoT. This release of the OpenText Trading Grid bundles predictive analytics for all new customers. OpenText also now offers a new RightFax Managed Services solution, helping companies implement secure communications across their entire business ecosystem while leveraging OpenText people, process and technology.

Availability

OpenText Release 16 EP4 is available now.

