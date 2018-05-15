OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond

In his opening keynote on Tuesday, Mr. Barrenechea will address challenges the modern enterprise faces in protecting its devices, people and information. The following day, former director Comey will join Mr. Barrenechea to discuss security challenges and ethical leadership in the digital age.

"Recent, high-profile data breaches show that security and data privacy must be at the top of the priority list for the intelligent and connected enterprise," said Mr. Barrenechea. "Information powers the world, and technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and hyper-connectivity are transforming business on a planetary scale. At the same time, cybercrime and cyberwarfare are being redefined. Now, more than ever, organizations require the latest information security platforms to collect, analyze, and remediate urgent threats – real time. As the Information Company, OpenText can help our customers prevent data breaches by providing them with a single, secure platform for their enterprise information needs."

OpenText is uniquely positioned to help enable and protect the intelligent and connected enterprise. Many of the world's largest organizations already rely on OpenText technologies to help secure, manage and gain insight from information. At Enfuse 2018, OpenText will showcase how the company is integrating new solutions to extend security and protect the data at the heart of every business. Solutions highlighted at Enfuse will include:

OpenText EnCase – OpenText EnCase® provides the most trusted suite of forensic security products for endpoint detection and response, digital forensic investigations and data risk management. EnCase provides powerful tools to manage data visibility, reveal risk, discover malware, and empower response. OpenText Covisint® – OpenText Covisint provides the IoT and identity management platform for digital business transformation. With the help of OpenText Covisint, companies can securely connect and manage the complex digital business ecosystems of connected products, people, and processes. OpenText Magellan™ – OpenText Magellan is a AI-augmented analytics platform that combines machine learning, advanced analytics, and enterprise-grade business intelligence (BI) with the ability to acquire, merge, manage, and analyze any data – whether internal, CRM, Internet of Things, social media, security data, or any other structured or unstructured data – to enable AI-enhanced decision making, process automation, and overall better business outcomes at scale. OpenText™ Axcelerate with EnCase® – OpenText Axcelerate is a complete, end-to-end e-Discovery platform with proprietary advanced analytics, world-class services and support, and the industry's best predictive coding. Axcelerate can now be combined with EnCase e-Discovery, the gold standard in evidence collection.

By adding endpoint security and machine data, OpenText is expanding security to the device level and edge of the network and providing our customers solutions to manage and secure their devices, identities, and information. This strategy reflects organizations' need to organize data, redact sensitive information, monitor and react in real-time, and have secure workspaces to create, share and collaborate with third-party providers with confidence.

OpenText Enfuse is the only conference that fosters collaboration between specialists in cybersecurity, incident response, digital forensics, e-Discovery and enterprise investigations. Enfuse offers lectures and hands-on labs delivered by industry experts, giving attendees the opportunity to test the latest techniques, methodologies, and technologies. For more information about Enfuse, visit: https://enfuse.opentext.com.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2018 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-bring-security-to-the-edges-of-the-network-and-beyond-300648077.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

