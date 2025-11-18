OpenText World 2025: OpenText Unveils Next-Generation AI Data Platform for Secure Information Management

New platform unites data management and AI to help enterprises securely activate their information and deliver contextual, trusted automation at scale

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced its vision for the future of enterprise AI with the introduction of the OpenText AI Data Platform (AIDP). OpenText AI Data Platform addresses the convergence of data and AI to deliver secure and scalable enterprise capabilities.

As volumes of proprietary data grow exponentially, organizations face mounting pressure to manage, secure, and activate their private information. Moreover, according to McKinsey's annual State of AI study, 51% of organizations using AI have experienced at least one negative consequence and inaccuracy, underscoring the need for information governance. OpenText's innovation roadmap focuses on helping customers establish contextual data foundations to fuel accurate AI results to accelerate business outcomes.

"AI is evolving rapidly, from search and summarize to domain-specific agents. Rather than the world of one super agent, we will soon have armies of secure AI agents for every critical business process coordinated through AI orchestrators," said Savinay Berry, CPO & CTO at OpenText. "While others are starting with models, we start with governed enterprise content and processes. That's why our agents will answer with auditability and not guesswork. We believe that accuracy through trusted data and AI is not just an IT challenge; it is a c-level imperative."

A Vision for Contextual AI

OpenText's AI strategy is built on nearly 35 years of being the custodians of data for its customers. Practical enterprise AI requires agents to understand the specific situation, environment, and task it operates within to be effective. With the right context, OpenText can bring new life to old data, while solving relevancy and avoiding false confidence.

OpenText business applications assist enterprises in managing their largest data sets today including documents, commerce trades, IT tickets, and security signals. This can be human generated content, machine generated content, or content between organizations. OpenText ensures that information has metadata tags to provide data lineage, data rights, and data retention policies. With data security and identity access management wrapped around it, these contextual elements are critical to driving accuracy with any enterprise AI model.

OpenText Aviator then sits on top of this contextually rich data to enable automated workflows with agentic AI. OpenText's Aviator is unique because it adheres to three core standards:

Multi-cloud: Supports on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments

Multi-model: Compatible with any AI model (LLM, SLM), including bring-your-own-model

Multi-application: Deep integration with ERP, CRM, and other enterprise platforms

This open architecture ensures that organizations can tailor their AI strategies to their specific business, industry, and compliance needs. Furthermore, OpenText is working across the ecosystem with alliance partners like SAP, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Oracle, and more on deep integrations to drive an agent-to-agent roadmap.

Today, OpenText also announced it will be expanding its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. OpenText already builds solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with OpenText Threat Detection and Response. Now OpenText and Databricks will be working to co-innovate on the OpenText AI Data Platform through technical integrations and Delta Sharing. Together, customers can seamlessly unify, govern, and analyze all their enterprise data, empowering them to unlock trusted AI insights and drive innovation at scale.

"With the OpenText AI Data Platform, we are building a truly open architecture enabled by APIs so the choice of where the data resides always sits with our customers. AI agents must be built on specific data sets to be relevant and accurate," continued Berry. "Whether in automotive, banking, oil and gas, or pharmaceuticals, our platform will enable integrations at multiple layers with strategic partners to enable agents to leverage domain-specific knowledge securely."

Showcasing Innovation at OpenText World 2025

At its annual flagship event, OpenText World 2025, the company also introduced several groundbreaking innovations and outlined its 18-month roadmap (releases OT 26.1 - OT 27.2) that redefine how enterprises will interact with data and AI:

OpenText AI Data Platform (AIDP) – An open, unified data and AI framework with a governance orchestration layer that enables AI agents (Aviators) to help customers unlock new value.

– An open, unified data and AI framework with a governance orchestration layer that enables AI agents (Aviators) to help customers unlock new value. OpenText Aviator Studio – A no-code platform to build, govern, and connect enterprise AI agents to empower organizations to realize ROI from AI faster.

– A no-code platform to build, govern, and connect enterprise AI agents to empower organizations to realize ROI from AI faster. OpenText Knowledge Discovery – A set of tools to ingest structured and unstructured data, automate meta-data tagging, and connect to rich data sources in real-time.

– A set of tools to ingest structured and unstructured data, automate meta-data tagging, and connect to rich data sources in real-time. OpenText Data Compliance – A suite of services including AI readiness assessments, data redaction and PII controls, data tokenization , data encryption and privacy protection, and threat detection and response.

– A suite of services including AI readiness assessments, data redaction and PII controls, data , data encryption and privacy protection, and threat detection and response. OpenText Aviator AI Services – A team of OpenText Professional Services experts to help customers on the journey from discovery to deployment to adoption of purpose-built agents to realize business value.

Get Started

Organizations can take advantage of OpenText Aviator today for practical use cases from fraud detection to claims management to predictive maintenance. Learn more here.

OpenText Aviator entry tier package will be included with an upgrade to OT 26.1 of Content Management, Service Management, and Communications Management at no additional fee.

OpenText Aviator will also be available on-premises starting OT 26.1 for Content Management, Communications Management, Service Management, DevOps Management, and Application Security.

Lastly, OpenText continues to partner with customers to navigate through complex requirements for sovereignty data and AI. Learn more here.

Additional Resources

OpenText CPO & CTO, Savinay Berry, shares his perspective on the convergence of data and AI here.

Read more about OpenText Professional Services offerings here.

More details on the business unit innovations showcased at OpenText World 2025 can be found here.

Watch the OpenText World 2025 keynotes on-demand and find out more about the excitement of OpenText innovations and customer outcomes here.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in secure information management for AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText Executive Thought Leadership blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2025 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation