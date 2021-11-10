OpenVault Debuts "Speed Clipping" Detection Solution With Major Latin America Regional Carrier

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenVault, a market-leading source of SaaS-based revenue and network optimization solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry, announced today that it has created a cloud-based solution that is being used to detect "speed clipping" by subscribers of a major CALA region carrier.

Speed clipping occurs when subscribers encroach on the upper speed limits of their broadband plans on a frequent basis which may result in dissatisfaction and unnecessary customer support actions. The ability to identify speed clipping subscribers enables broadband providers to proactively take steps to right-size the subscriber service packages, optimize customer experiences and ensure that their provisioned level of service aligns with actual usage.

Data from the upcoming Q3 2021OpenVault Broadband Insights (OVBI) report shows that from May 2020 to September 2021 the percentage of subscribers who exceeded 80% of their provisioned speed, a common threshold for speed clipping, increased 52.6% in the downstream and 48.8% in the upstream for a mid-size operator in the United States. Speed clipping will be among the topics discussed on the OVBI Q3 2021 webinar on Thursday, Nov. 11 (11 AM ET).

"Too often subscribers have overlooked the need to upgrade their service levels to align with their new broadband usage realities," said Josh Barstow, Chief Revenue Office for OpenVault. "Our Speed Clipping solution enables operators worldwide to improve operational and business results by identifying usage patterns that require network remediation or speed tier upgrades."

Additional detail on OpenVault's speed clipping solution is here. More information can be obtained by emailing [email protected].

About OpenVault OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. The companies' cloud-based, SaaS solutions and tools help service providers optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

