OpenWeb Expands Leadership Team With New Chief Product Officer And Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the community engagement and audience development platform for publishers , today announced the expansion of its executive team with two new key hires as the company continues to grow and enhance its technology and product offerings. Andrew Sullivan joins the team as Chief Product Officer and Boris Korenfeld joins as Chief Technology Officer. Sullivan and Korenfeld bring extensive industry experience that will help advance OpenWeb's mission to reduce toxic dialogue online and empower publishers to build healthier environments for meaningful conversation.

In the Chief Product Officer role, Sullivan will set the vision for OpenWeb's product development. As the company enters an exciting phase of growth, Sullivan will lead the expansion of the product team. Sullivan joins OpenWeb with several years of product management and development experience. Most recently, he served as SVP of Product and Strategy at Operative, a tenure that lasted 15 years.

"OpenWeb's entire team is passionate about audience development and engagement," said Sullivan. "The company has an incredible runway and opportunity for growth and I'm excited to join and help scale solutions for today's digital publishing ecosystem, as well as help propel product innovation."

Korenfeld, Chief Technology Officer, will spearhead OpenWeb's engineering and data teams, working to implement tech strategies that enable publishers to connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. Under his leadership, the teams will focus on building complex and technical infrastructures that will help expand OpenWeb's capabilities. With prior experience as a Director of Engineering at Google and CTO & GM of B2B Product at Gett, Korenfeld will enable the development of innovative tech solutions to put OpenWeb at the industry's forefront.

"OpenWeb's mission of reducing the toxic dialogue surrounding online media content and empowering publishers to build vibrant communities truly resonates with me," said Korenfeld. "We are creating a decentralized social layer – similar to DeFi in banking – and I believe that our team can make a lasting positive impact on the media landscape."

Both Sullivan and Korenfeld will report to CEO and co-founder Nadav Shoval. Sullivan will be based out of the company's New York office, and Korenfeld will be based out of OpenWeb's Tel Aviv office.

"Andrew and Boris' expertise will be critical in the team's efforts to scale and enhance our robust product offering," said Nadav Shoval, CEO and Co-founder of OpenWeb. "The need for quality conversations has never been greater and I'm confident that the team we are building will be instrumental in helping publishers reduce toxicity on their platforms and foster healthier dialogue."

About OpenWeb

