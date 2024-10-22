"Opera" and "Dream" from Jiangxi to the world

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Oct 22, 2024

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): "If you don't go to the garden, how can you know how beautiful spring is..." Two international students who love Chinese opera culture studied The Peony Pavilion with Fuzhou opera artist Wu Lan recently.

The Peony Pavilion has represented China's outstanding dramas at the Cervantes International Art Festival in Mexico, and performed in five cities including Guanajuato and Mexico City in Mexico. Segments of the play have been performed in the United States, Britain, Germany and other countries for cultural exchanges, receiving high praise from audiences both at home and abroad.

Fuzhou, the land that nurtured the soul of Tang Xianzu's opera, is being known by the world for its unique charm in operatic art. 

Opera artist Wu Lan, who plays Du Liniang in The Peony Pavilion, is deeply loved by opera fans and praised as if Du Liniang has truly come back to life. We will follow Wu Lan's footsteps to learn about her experience of visiting and performing abroad many times.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

