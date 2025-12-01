Opera browsers now ship with a new generation of AI powered by Google

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The browser innovator and agentic AI company Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) is rolling out new AI capabilities across its Opera One, Opera GX and Opera Neon browsers, providing more than 80 million of Opera's users with free access to the latest and most advanced Opera browser AI. The rapid evolution of Opera AI benefits from the expanded long standing partnership between Opera and Google, which now includes integrating the latest Gemini models into its browser AI.

The Opera browsers now features a new, free browser AI

The new Opera AI exists as a side panel that users can interact with whenever they want, and in connection with any webpage, group of webpages and even videos. This allows it to give answers based on the browsing context – including easy research, content summaries, and even comparisons between different tabs. Opera AI enables voice input and output, as well as file analysis on multiple file types, including image and video. The engine has been rebuilt for speed with a new architecture, adopting an agentic-based engine from Opera Neon. Because of this, it is capable of delivering 20% faster responses. In addition, its privacy features ensure that the user has full control over what context is shared with Opera AI and what is kept outside its awareness.

"AI is reshaping how people interact with the web, and the browser is the natural entry point for those experiences," said Per Wetterdal, EVP Commercial at Opera. "Through our partnership with Google, we are able to offer users the experiences they really want through native search and AI features, for free, directly in their Opera One and Opera GX browsers while our most advanced users of the agentic Opera Neon browser are already getting access to Gemini 3 Pro."

AI has become a fundamental part of the browsing experience. This is also reflected in how browsing is monetized. In its latest earnings results, Opera reported a 17 percent annual increase in query revenue, representing the monetization of user-initiated actions in Opera's browsers beyond classic search as the measure also captures the increasing usage of AI tools. Opera AI is designed to natively support an expanding richness in the processing of user queries, representing an interface where users can identify products and services of interest and connect with e-commerce and other platforms of direct relevance to them. Opera's partnership with Google continues to play a key part in providing its browser users with the best possible search and AI experience.

"Our long-standing partnership with Opera is a testament to our shared vision for an innovative ecosystem." Per Gustafsson - Managing Director Nordics at Google. "By integrating the latest Gemini models, Opera is not just enhancing its browsers, but setting a new standard for AI-powered user experiences. We are proud to provide the cutting-edge AI capabilities that help partners like Opera thrive and continue to shape the future of browsing for millions of users worldwide"

The browser as the next AI frontier

The browser is emerging as one of the most important frontends for AI. Unlike a standalone chat interface, the browser has access to real-time context such as a user's open tabs, page content, and browsing flows. This enables more relevant and efficient assistance, supporting task completion directly within the browsing experience.

"We're seeing a clear and positive shift as AI-powered search becomes more widely adopted, including features such as Google's AI Overviews and emerging AI modes," continued Wetterdal. "These developments encourage users to explore more deeply, which aligns well with our long-term focus on building products that drive meaningful engagement. As an independent browser, we are excited about our ability to work with ecosystem partners and contribute to our users' experience whether they use Opera AI alone or in combination with any other AI platform of their choice."

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions of people use Opera browsers for their unique features on mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol OPRA. Download Opera browsers and other Opera products at opera.com. Learn more at investor.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited