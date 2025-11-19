MiniPay connects stablecoins to real time payment in Latin America: rolls out PIX, Mercado Pago support at DevConnect

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniPay , a leading stablecoinwallet built on Celo by the agentic AI and browser company Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], is connecting USD₮ (Tether) to real time payment methods. The rollout has started for the most popular payment methods in Latin America. Powered by Noah , the "Pay like a local" feature allows users to make direct payments to local rails including to Mercado Pago and pay to PIX from their dollar stablecoin balance. MiniPay is the fastest-growing self-custodial stablecoinwallet with more than 10 million activated wallets,

"Once you've topped up your wallet, it's important to be able to make real time payments with it," said Murray Spark, Head of Commerce at MiniPay. "We are turning a global digital dollar into a powerful, simple, and reliable tool for local spending. This is about unlocking true spending power and delivering the seamless payment experience travelers in the region have always wanted.Our new Pay feature bridges our users' stablecoin balance with the everyday payment infrastructure that is central to commerce in Latin America."

MiniPay is now also integrating El Dorado, a leading P2P on and offramp partner in the region, which helps people convert local currency to USD₮ in minutes, move money instantly, and transact with transparent pricing and trusted counterparties in six different countries in the region like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru.

Alfred compliments this footprint with compliant liquidity and cash-in/cash-out options across key LATAM corridors, while Paytrie, a Canadian MSB registered with FINTRAC, links Canada into the network to make cross-border transfers between Canada, the U.S., and Latin America straightforward and low-cost.

The new "Pay like a local" feature is provided by Noah, a leading stablecoin infrastructure partner. It connects a user's MiniPay balance to Mercado Pago or PIX (the leading payment systems in Argentina and Brazil respectively), enabling direct local payments.

With the Noah-powered "Pay like a local" feature, MiniPay connects global users to the two most essential payment systems in Latin America. In Brazil, PIX is the dominant financial "operating system," used by over 76% of the population and processing 80% more transactions than credit and debit cards combined . In Argentina, Mercado Pago is the ubiquitous digital wallet, with over 72 million active users and a 68% market share in the country's payment ecosystem. By connecting to both, MiniPay is both providing a bridge for travelers and digital dollar holders to pay like a local in economies where foreign cards often fail with Devconnect as a starting point, and enabling instant utility for crypto users in these markets.

Users initiate a transfer in MiniPay, see the quoted amount in USD, and MiniPay via the Noah integration handles conversion and disbursement in local currency with fair rates (Argentine Pesos or Brazilian Real) to the recipient's Mercado Pago or PIX-linked account. By transacting over local instant-payment rails and ubiquitous QR systems, MiniPay helps travelers avoid card rejections, opaque fees, and unfavorable exchange rates – delivering a fast, transparent, and predictable way to spend from a global digital dollar balance. This integration turns stablecoins into instant real-world utility.

By onboarding two additional ramp partners, El Dorado and alfred, MiniPay is expanding its on- and off-ramp coverage in Latin America. This multi-ramp approach strengthens redundancy and resilience, giving users consistent options to move value between local currencies and stablecoins across the region.

All these new real time payment methods are being rolled out during DevConnect, the Ethereum ecosystem's largest conference of the year, enabling a majority of crypto users attending the conference to pay locally.

About MiniPay

MiniPay is a non-custodial stablecoinwallet built on the Celo blockchain and offered by Blueboard Limited, an Opera company. MiniPay is designed to make digital finance accessible, affordable, and user-friendly – especially across emerging markets. Available as a standalone Android and iOS app, or as integrated into the Opera Mini browser, MiniPay enables users to send, receive, and save stablecoins like USD₮, cUSD, and USDC with sub-cent fees, no gas management, and a phone number-linked experience. Since its launch in 2023, MiniPay has expanded to over 60 countries and surpassed 10 million activated wallets, making it one of the fastest-growing stablecoin wallets globally. Learn more at www.minipay.to

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol OPRA. Download the Opera web browsers and other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com .

