OPERA Cloud Property Management is on the Itinerary for Hotels Worldwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HT-NEXT -- Hotels around the globe are checking into Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud property management system (PMS) to improve operations and deliver great guest experiences. In the past six months alone, Oracle has seen a 300% increase in customers using OPERA Cloud. The addition of brands including Accor, Banff Park Lodge, Fontenille, The Great Southern Hotel, Jumeirah, Predator Ridge, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts account for an additional 27,000 hotel rooms across properties in 28 countries.

To help these customers continue to adapt to the rapid changes in the market and evolving customer expectations, Oracle Hospitality today unveiled new OPERA Cloud features, including the OPERA Cloud Digital Assistant chatbot, OPERA Cloud for Casino, and streaming functionality in the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP).

"Predator Ridge is the perfect use case for the adaptability of OPERA Cloud," said Claus Larsen, Director of Accommodations, Predator Ridge Resort. "Not only do we manage our central lodge, but also long-and short-term rentals on the property. We needed a system that could adapt to handle communications to staff, managers, homeowners, and guests and OPERA Cloud is the right platform to help us do that. Not only will it eliminate tons of manual work with features such as an information portal for homeowners renting their properties, but it is also enabling us to look at options like remote work to navigate the labor shortage, plugging in contactless technologies to increase safety, and enhancing security across our systems."

Checking out new features in OPERA Cloud

Built on the security and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, OPERA Cloud is a cloud-based, mobile-enabled property management system for hotels, resorts, and casinos.

"The pandemic accelerated years, maybe even a decade, of innovation into the past 19 months," said Alex Alt, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Hospitality. "The cloud became that essential platform to quickly add-in critical capabilities, such as contactless payment and check-in and keyless room entry – and the industry is never looking back. We saw record growth in OPERA Cloud and our Integration Platform adoption as our customers looked to solve immediate needs and plan for a future where they can be more flexible and adaptable to not only unexpected moments in time, but also to the changing desires of customers."

New features introduced today include:

OPERA Cloud Digital Assistant: is a new chatbot that provides users with an easy way to accomplish tasks through natural language conversations via a keyboard or microphone with speech or text. Increasing the efficiency of hotel staff, the Digital Assistant is skilled to assist with specific tasks such as house status, rooms management, and reservations. For example, following a shift change, the new front desk associate can open the chatbot on her mobile devices and ask, "what is our maximum occupancy for tonight" or "please provide a list of guests checking out tomorrow." Voice activated skills range from checking in and out visitors, to getting a housekeeping room update, and even accessing analytics on room supply and demand to make decisions around assignments or possible upgrade opportunities. See our Digital Assistant in action at: https://bit.ly/308U0Ou

OPERA Cloud for Casino: provides key functionality out-of-the-box that is critical to casino operations, including fiscal and legal compliance capabilities and language and currency support for more than 200 countries. As operators only pay for the services they need, the platform is ideal for properties of all sizes. Mobile-enabled, OPERA Cloud for Casino makes it easy for staff to interact with guests across the property, from the hotel lobby to the gaming floor to provide a high-value service experience that increases loyalty. For example, with a complete view into each guest profile, including past interactions and preferences, staff can use their mobile device to check in a VIP guest as they are chauffeured to the hotel or have room service set out a special treat to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Working in concert with Oracle MICROS Simphony Point of Sale for restaurants, the property management system enables casino's to:

Grow non-gaming revenue with new services and experiences

Create comprehensive player/guest profiles and access them in real-time from any workstation or mobile device

Synchronize player/guest information to expedite registration and check in

Reward and recognize guests, and support complimentary transactions at any workstation

Discount menu pricing based on club tier level

Learn more about OPERA Cloud for Casino at: https://bit.ly/3oQuEPd

Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP): centralizes, consolidates, and streamlines data and processes across hotel operations into a single and unified platform. Free to OPERA Cloud customers, it enables hoteliers to 'plug-in' applications from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and third-party application providers in a matter of days or weeks.

Since the platform debuted in late 2020, more than 300 partners and numerous customers are actively building integrations with OPERA Cloud's more than 3000 REST APIs, the largest library in the hospitality industry. Many of these integrations proved essential in navigating the requirements of the pandemic, such as increasing the use of contactless services.

With a new streaming API for business events, users of the platform's APIs will now get a "push" notification automatically whenever an event occurs in OPERA Cloud. A business event could be anything from a new or checked-in reservation to a charge posting on a guest's account (or folio). This saves developers valuable time previously spent manually querying events and combining through relevant data needed to make business decisions. The release also features a new analytics page in the developer portal designed to provide all users with comprehensive insights into the usage of REST APIs and the frequency with which they are being called. Read more at: https://bit.ly/3pSIjnZ

