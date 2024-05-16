OSLO, Norway, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera, the innovative web browser known for its speed and unique features, has released an Arm-Optimized version of the browser with support from Microsoft's App Assure team and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This new build of the browser delivers over twice* the speed on Arm-based Windows systems, and arrives perfectly ahead of the awaited release of products powered by Snapdragon® X Elite Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. Users will now be able to experience a native version of Opera – embracing the next generation of web browsing on Arm architecture.

Opera goes native for Windows on Arm devices

With the upcoming Arm-based processors for PC just around the corner, Opera is committed to deliver the best possible experience on all Windows devices available. This ensures that users have a cutting-edge choice for their desktop browser while using their PCs powered by Snapdragon.

"Windows is our biggest audience, so offering the best possible experience on the most cutting-edge Windows devices powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus is our top priority," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Browsers and Gaming at Opera. "With this native Arm version of Opera, users will experience a dramatic boost in performance – that means faster browsing and a more responsive feel across the board."

"Congratulations Opera development team on the release of the Arm optimized version of the Opera browser! Microsoft is excited to see a leading application like Opera now available natively for Windows devices powered by Snapdragon. This application ecosystem momentum provides users with the best browsing experience. We look forward to continuing to partner with you on delivering cutting edge innovation that takes advantage of the new AI capabilities offered by Windows on Snapdragon." - Klaus Diaconu, Partner Director Product Management, Windows Fundamentals.

"We are thrilled that Opera has been optimized for PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series. This will bring Opera users the best experience built on the performance of Snapdragon X Series for the next generation of PCs and laptops with the most advanced AI capabilities at their fingertips," said Upendra Kulkarni, Vice President, Compute SW Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Opera on Snapdragon, a match for AI

The Snapdragon-optimized version of the Opera browser delivers lightning-fast performance on the fastest machines available on the market. Harnessing the power of Arm architecture, it also amplifies Opera's AI capabilities, bringing users the most intelligent and responsive browser yet.

Machines powered by Snapdragon offer significantly better battery life, keeping you browsing longer on a single charge. This game-changing advantage comes from the power-efficient design of the processors. Their unique reduced instruction set (RISC) is optimized for streamlined performance resulting in a more efficient system that provides longer battery life and cooler operating temperatures.

The Snapdragon-optimized version of Opera will be first available on the developer stream of the browser, and will allow early adopters to try it out on the new Windows devices that come with this Arm-based processor. To access this build of Opera you'll need to download the developer stream of the browser on a Snapdragon-powered Windows device.

Have you got your hands on a machine powered by Snapdragon? Then download Opera and enjoy the fastest browsing yet!

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browsers and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com and on X @InvestorOpera.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

*Opera benchmarked the optimized browser using Speedometer, a widely popular benchmark for web browsers. The resulting scores were over double than those in the emulated version of the browser.

