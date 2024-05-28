Opera collaborates with Google Cloud to power its browser AI with Gemini Models

Google's Gemini model is a modern, powerful, and user-friendly LLM that is the company's most capable model yet. Thanks to this integration, Opera will now be able to provide its users with the most current information, at high performance.

"Our companies have been cooperating for more than 20 years. We are excited to be announcing the deepening of this collaboration into the field of generative AI to further power our suite of browser AI services," said Per Wetterdal, EVP Partnerships at Opera.

"We're happy to elevate our long standing cooperation with Opera by powering its AI innovation within the browser space," said Eva Fors, Managing Director, Google Cloud Nordic Region.

Opera has been tapping into the potential of browser AI for more than a year now. Currently, all of its flagship browsers and its gaming browser, Opera GX, provide access to the new browser AI. Opera also recently opened a green energy-powered AI data cluster in Iceland with NVIDIA DGX supercomputing in order to be able to quickly expand its AI program and host the computing it requires in its own facility. To stay at the forefront of innovation, the company also recently announced its AI Feature Drops program, which allows early adopters to test its newest, experimental, AI innovations in the Opera One Developer version of the browser.

Image generation and voice output in Aria powered by Google Cloud

The newest AI Feature Drop is a result of the collaboration with Google Cloud: as of today, Aria, in Opera One Developer, provides free image generation capabilities by utilizing the Imagen 2 model on Vertex AI. Starting with this feature drop, Opera's AI will be able to read out responses in a conversational-like fashion. This is thanks to Google's ground-breaking text-to-audio model.

"We believe the future of AI will be open, so we're providing access to the best of Google's infrastructure, AI products, platforms and foundation models to empower organizations to chart their course with generative AI," added Fors.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browsers and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com and on X @InvestorOpera.

SOURCE Opera Limited