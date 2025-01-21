Opera is looking for 10 people to browse the web from a hygge desk in one of Norway's most scenic locations

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian web browser company Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] is setting up hygge desks in the most beautiful cabins across Norway and is looking for ten people to browse the web from them for a week.

Hygge desk

Hygge is a Scandinavian term that refers to an environment of coziness, calm and comfort. Opera has introduced this concept into the browser through its features and aesthetics that help users perform their daily browsing tasks with ease and comfort, and without stress. After almost 30 years of developing the browser throughout beautiful, seemingly endless summers and long, dark North European winters, hygge has become an intrinsic part of the Opera browser.

Now, a select group gets to experience hygge in practice from one of Norway's most beautifully located cabins. All they have to do is apply by telling Opera why they should be picked to browse from one of the ten hygge desks.

"We're developing a browser that captures the Scandinavian essence of a simple, unassuming life – one that leaves stress behind and helps our users focus on what matters the most. We're used to hygge in Scandinavia, but now we want our worldwide community to understand what that concept means in practice," said Jan Standal, VP at Opera.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9B5TRYrVlA

Experience the Opera hygge desk

Opera is zooming out of the browser and focusing on the physical desk on which laptops, computers and phones rest. A hygge desk is one that allows you to leave anything annoying or emotionally overwhelming behind. It accentuates both the pleasure that comes from browsing and the presence of the smallest, coziest elements at hand – like warm lighting or an epic view of nature.

How to participate

In order to get a chance to experience the Opera hygge desk in Norway, candidates can apply now by telling Opera why they think they should be the ones to browse from a hygge desk. Applicants can submit either text or images to back their claim, and they can apply from now until 28 February 2025.

Give your own desk a touch of hygge by downloading Opera here .

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol OPRA. Download the Opera web browsers and other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited