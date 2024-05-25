Operation Feed the Frontline: Honoring Those Serving At the Border

VoteYourVision.org

May 25, 2024

TOMBSTONE, Ariz., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoteYourVision.org proudly supports The AFBC Veteran's Foundation mission "Operation Feed the Frontline," a heartfelt mission to honor and provide lunch for the unsung heroes at the border in Arizona.

In collaboration with Morale Boosters, the event will serve up to 150 Frontline men and women protecting our border. Recently, AFBC fed over 800 at Eagle Pass, Arizona is our next stop with them.

Armed Forces Brewing Company Veterans Foundation
About the Event
"Operation Feed the Frontline" is more than just a meal; it's a token of appreciation for the brave men and women who protect our borders. The AFBC Veteran's Foundation, known for its strong support of veterans and active-duty personnel, is leading this initiative to boost morale and show gratitude to those who work tirelessly to ensure our nation's security.

Join Us in Supporting Our Frontline Heroes
We invite the community to support this noble cause by making donations. Your contributions will help provide meals and honors to these Frontline men and women. To donate, please scan the QR code in the attached flyer or visit the following link: 
https://www.givesendgo.com/operationfeedthefrontline

About the AFBC Veteran's Foundation
The AFBC Veteran's Foundation is dedicated to supporting veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders, and their families. Through various initiatives and events, the foundation aims to advocate and assist with veteran homelessness, veteran mental health, active-duty military family food insecurity, and honor the service and sacrifices of our military and first responder heroes.

Join us in this mission to honor those who protect our borders every day. Your support makes a difference!

For more information, please contact: [email protected]
https://armedforcesbrewingco.com/giving-back/

