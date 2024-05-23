Tombstone Town Hall: "Borders and Elections Matter" presented by Vote Your Vision and Armed Forces Brewing Company in Tombstone, Arizona on May 31st, 2024 beginning at 5:00pm.

*Live press conference that includes AZ legislators/sheriffs held at Schieffelin Hall 4:00pm, just prior to the Town Hall*

TOMBSTONE, Ariz., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to invite local communities in Cochise County and other Border counties to the Tombstone Town Hall where we discuss why "Borders and Elections Matter." This significant gathering will be held at historic Schieffelin Hall, located at 402 East Fremont Street, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Doors opening at 5:00 PM. Media invited to attend. Check in at the front door….

Tombstone Town Hall will feature separate moderated panels of Arizona's top legislators and Sheriffs with Town Hall audience interaction. Esteemed members of both panels will discuss crucial issues related to ongoing Border Security issues and the elections that shape Border Policy, offering insights and addressing community concerns.

The Sheriff's Panel is moderated by Jaeson Jones, a retired Texas DPS Captain with over 25 years of tactical border experience. Jaeson is nationally recognized as one of the foremost authorities on Cartel Operations and Influence. He has his own show on NEWSMAX and is always sought after to appear on various Border Security panels nationwide.

Sheriff's Panel:

Mark Dannels ( Cochise County Sheriff)

( Sheriff) Mark Lamb ( Pinal County Sheriff)

( Sheriff) Tim Sumner ( Greenlee County Sheriff)

The Legislative Panel is moderated by Victor Avila. Victor is a former special agent with ICE, a best-selling author and an expert in Narco-Human trafficking operations. Victor Avila's story is one of selfless service and personal sacrifice. Nearly killed and severely wounded by an attempted Cartel-led assassination attempt, Victor Avila's perspective and professionalism are unmatched.

Legislative Panel:

Dave Gowan (LD-19)

(LD-19) Lupe Diaz (LD-19)

(LD-19) Steve Montenegro (LD-29)

(LD-29) Michael Carbone (LD-25)

(LD-25) Janae Shamp (LD-29)

All in-person attendees will receive a $20.00 meal and drink voucher to the Crystal Palace Saloon, redeemable immediately after the Town Hall. The Saloon is walking distance from the Town Hall. Limited tickets available.

To register for the event, please visit this link:

www.voteyourvision.org

This Town Hall is an opportunity for residents to engage directly with law enforcement and legislative leaders to voice their concerns and ideas.

Don't miss this important event! Mark your calendars for May 31st and join us at Schieffelin Hall for an evening of meaningful dialogue and community engagement.

Don't forget. Live Press conference with AZ legislators/sheriffs will be held at Schieffelin Hall 4:00pm prior to the Town Hall.

**Armed Forces Brewing Company recently built a symbolic 48,000 beer can wall at the southern border to bring awareness to the issue of how illegal immigration affects veterans, active-duty military and their families. For more information about their mission to make great American beer and to employ and help veterans, go to https://ownarmedforcesbrewingco.com/beer-wall.

MEDIA: Please contact [email protected] for press credentials prior to the Press Conference and Town Hall. For more information go to www.voteyourvision.org

SOURCE VoteYourVision.org