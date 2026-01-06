Operation Healing Forces Named Beneficiary of Johnson's Horsepowered Garage Collection at Mecum Kissimmee 2026

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Healing Forces (OHF) announced a new partnership with Johnson's Horsepowered Garage (JHG) that brings together a shared commitment to craftsmanship, community, and service. Operation Healing Forces is honored to be named the beneficiary of the Johnson's Horsepowered Garage Collection, which will be offered at no reserve, with proceeds directly supporting OHF's mission to serve America's Special Operations Forces (SOF) community.

The Johnson's Horsepowered Garage Collection will cross the block during Mecum Kissimmee 2026, which runs January 6–18 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Johnson's Horsepowered Garage Collection will cross the block during Mecum Kissimmee 2026, which runs January 6–18 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Recognized as The World's Largest Collector Car Auction®, Mecum Kissimmee is expected to feature approximately 4,500 vehicles and draw tens of thousands of collectors, bidders, and automotive enthusiasts from around the world, providing a powerful platform to amplify the impact of the collection.

This unique collection consists primarily of 1930s-era rodded and modified custom vehicles, showcasing bold design, originality, and exceptional craftsmanship. Each build reflects a deep respect for automotive history while creating an opportunity to generate meaningful support for Special Operations Forces service members, veterans, and their families. Among the collection is Backseat Betty, a custom build that incorporates authentic military surplus items into its construction, blending craftsmanship, heritage, and respect for Vietnam veterans.

"These All-American vehicles represent rugged individuality and craftsmanship built with intention," said Matt Avery of Mecum Auctions. "They're loud, distinctive, and impossible to miss. Bringing this collection to Mecum Kissimmee allows that passion to fuel meaningful support for the Special Operations Forces community beyond the automotive world."

Proceeds from the Johnson's Horsepowered Garage Collection will support Operation Healing Forces' comprehensive programs, including therapeutic retreats, immediate needs assistance, and support services that promote reintegration, rehabilitation, and resilience for SOF families.

Kerry Irvin, Chief Executive Officer of Operation Healing Forces, said the partnership reflects both opportunity and impact. "Operation Healing Forces is deeply grateful for this partnership with Johnson's Horsepowered Garage and for the opportunity to connect with one of the largest and most engaged collector car communities in the world at Mecum Kissimmee. The proceeds from this allocation will directly support

Special Operations Forces community, creating bonds that cure by strengthening care, connection, and access to vital resources for all those impacted by service at the Tip of the Spear."

About Johnson's Horsepowered Garage (JHG)

Johnson's Horsepowered Garage (JHG) is a custom automotive shop based in Columbia, Tennessee, known for building distinctive, hand-crafted vehicles rooted in classic car culture. Founded and operated by Jason Johnson, JHG specializes in designing and fabricating unique builds—many inspired by 1930s-era hot rods and modified customs—that showcase exceptional craftsmanship, creativity, and performance. With a hands-on approach and deep respect for automotive history, Johnson's Horsepowered Garage brings bold, one-of-a-kind vehicles to life.

To view the collection, visit https://www.mecum.com/auctions/kissimmee-2026/collections/johnsons-horsepowered-garage-collection/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyZdzrt2Vy0&t

About Mecum Auctions

Founded in 1988, Mecum Auctions has been a world leader in collector car, vintage motorcycle and Road Art® sales for more than 35 years. The company prides itself on hosting family-friendly events for car enthusiasts from all walks of life; there is something for everyone at Mecum Auctions. From coast to coast, Mecum hosts several auctions in a calendar year, including The World's Largest Collector Car Auction® each January in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Operation Healing Forces

Operation Healing Forces (OHF) is a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that serves the wounded, injured, ill, and fallen United States Special Operations Forces community, including active-duty members, National Guard, Reservists, veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. Through programs focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, and resilience, OHF strengthens relationships, restores hope, and helps rebuild lives for those who have endured visible and invisible wounds of military service. Since its founding in 2011, OHF has served more than 13,500 individuals through therapeutic retreats, mental health and crisis assistance, and family support programs. For more information, visit www.operationhealingforces.org.

