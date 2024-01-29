Operation HOPE Announces Recipients of Annual 'Chairman's Awards' Recognizing Top Public and Private Sector Leaders Advancing Economic Opportunity

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, philanthropist Michael Milken, SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman, and Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar among honorees

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping low- and moderate-income Americans thrive in an ever-changing economy, today announced its annual 'Chairman's Award' recipients. Each year, the awards are presented to top public and private sector leaders in recognition of their work advancing economic opportunity for all Americans and their contributions to furthering Operation HOPE's mission.

"On behalf of Operation HOPE, I am proud and honored to recognize these incredible leaders, all of whom are passionately committed to positive change in the world," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Operation HOPE. "It has been my privilege to work with, and get to know, each of these individuals and to witness first-hand their efforts to make life better for all Americans. We are a stronger global community because of their contributions."

This year's Chairman's Award recipients are:

Hon. Wally Adeyemo, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury

In recognition of his commitment to advancing an economy that works for everyone, and longstanding efforts to preserve and promote the legacy of the Freedman's Bank.

Sarah Friar, Chief Executive Officer, Nextdoor

In recognition of her support for the work of Operation HOPE, and advocacy on behalf of empowering women as small business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives.

Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL

In recognition of his role in quarterbacking diversity, equity, and inclusion and inspiring change in the NFL and across America.

Hon. Isabel Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

In recognition of her dedication to ensuring that every American can pursue their small business dreams and contribute to the success of the world's most dynamic economy.

Tobi Lütke, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shopify

In recognition of his leadership in helping launch the One Million Black Businesses Initiative (1MBB) and his work leveling the power of e-commerce entrepreneurship in the world.

Roland Martin, Award-winning Journalist, Founder of Black Star Network

In recognition of his using his public platforms to give voice to the underrepresented, and for being a passionate advocate for social justice and Silver Rights, through an economic lens.

Michael Milken, Chairman, The Milken Institute

In recognition of his work to revolutionize inclusive finance, credit, and capital, for being a pioneer in providing access to capital for minority and women-owned businesses, and his dedication to advancing cures and treatments to improve the health and well-being of all.

Bill Rogers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Truist

In honor of his purpose-driven leadership and outstanding commitment to the work of Operation HOPE, grounded in principles of driving financial inclusion for all.

Dan Schulman, President, PayPal

In recognition of his philanthropic leadership, particularly in response to racial injustices, to improve the financial well-being of individuals, small business owners, and under-served communities.

