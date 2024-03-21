OPERATION HOPE CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF LATEST BOOK, "FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL" ON APRIL 16th

ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE announced today that Wiley will publish "FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL," written by its Founder, Chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant, on April 16, 2024. From the best-selling author of "Up from Nothing, Love Leadership and How the Poor Can Save Capitalism," this new book delivers a powerful resource for everyday Americans seeking to build a stronger financial future. Part call to action, part inspiration, "Financial Literacy for All" offers a roadmap to increase prosperity for individuals, families, communities, and our nation, from one of the world's foremost experts.

In his new book, "Financial Literacy for All", John Hope Bryant offers a new approach to understanding money and achieving financial fulfillment for everyday Americans seeking to build a strong financial foundation. With an insightful forward by Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon, the book is an easy-to-read first step toward a fulfilling financial future, helping you understand your relationship with work and money--a key component to untangling how to manage and master personal finance.

The book will support establishing a financial mindset that contributes to success and wealth, rather than debt and struggle, and help answer tough financial questions Americans grapple with daily. The author issues a call to action for public and private sector leaders to help bring financial literacy education to young Americans and working adults while outlining a plan that invites individuals and organizations of every stripe to join this movement for financial self-determination.

Pre-orders of the book are available now through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart, and will be featured at the T.D. Jakes International Leadership Summit, the Consumer Bankers Association Annual Meeting, and the Wall Street Project's Economic Summit at the New York Stock Exchange, where Bryant will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. It also includes a special forward by Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon.

"Fixing income inequality will reignite the American dream, and John takes aim at one of the biggest challenges of our time in Financial Literacy For All. I share John's optimism that we can help change the world and address our problems with the right skills, tools and knowledge. Drawing on lessons learned from history and his own personal experiences, John creates a powerful business plan for America to drive empowerment through education," said Jamie Dimon, CEO, JPMorgan Chase.

"If there was ever the right book for the wrong time, it's this one! Misinformation is at an all-time high and financial literacy is at an all-time low. As a result, regular folks out there are struggling! Thankfully John Hope Bryant, a man I've known for years as an incredible entrepreneur and philanthropist, has come through with actual and actionable steps people can take to turn their lives around," said Charlamagne Tha God, Media Mogul, Bestselling Author, TV and Radio Host.

ABOUT JOHN HOPE BRYANT

John Hope Bryant is an American entrepreneur, thought leader, and philanthropic executive who is referred to as the "conscience of capitalism" by numerous Fortune 500 CEOs. Bryant is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Operation HOPE, Inc. the nation's largest on-the-ground nonprofit provider of financial literacy.

In 2008, Bryant inspired President George W. Bush to make financial literacy the official policy of the U.S. federal government. As a result, Bryant was appointed Vice-Chair of the inaugural U.S. President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy. In 2016, Bryant inspired U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to rename the Treasury Annex Building to the Freedman's Bank Building, in honor of the Freedman's Bank created by President Lincoln, designed to teach newly freed slaves about money. Bryant's work has been recognized by five U.S. presidents, and he has served as an advisor to three sitting U.S. presidents representing both parties.

Bryant is a CNBC Contributor, host of the iHeart Radio podcast "Money and Wealth with John Hope Bryant," a best-selling author of six books, and was selected in 2024 by TIME for the inaugural class of "The Closers" – one of 18 extraordinary global leaders working to close the racial wealth gap.

