OPERATION HOPE CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT'S LATEST BOOK, 'FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL,' DEBUTS AT #12 ON USA TODAY BESTSELLER LIST

USA Today booklist provides a weekly snapshot of top-selling books at the nation's leading book merchants

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE announced today that 'FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL,' the latest book by its Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant, debuted at #12 on the USA Today Bestselling Booklist. The USA Today bestseller list features 150 top-selling titles weekly and is based solely on book sales. Contributors to the list include Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Costco and Wal-Mart.

USA Today booklist provides a weekly snapshot of top-selling books at the nation's leading book merchants. Post this From the best-selling author of "Up from Nothing," "Love Leadership" and "How the Poor Can Save Capitalism," John Hope Bryant's new book: "Financial Literacy for All" delivers a powerful resource for everyday Americans seeking to build a stronger financial future. Available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble. and Walmart. (PRNewsfoto/Operation HOPE, Inc.)

Since its April 16th release, John Hope Bryant's 'FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL,' has reached #1 on Amazon for Economics and three other categories and ranked in the Top 200 for all books on Amazon. In this new book, the best-selling author of 'Up from Nothing,' 'Love Leadership,' and 'How the Poor Can Save Capitalism,' delivers a powerful resource for everyday Americans seeking to build a stronger financial future. Part call to action, part inspiration, 'Financial Literacy for All' offers a roadmap to increase prosperity for individuals, families, communities, and our nation from one of the world's foremost experts.

Bryant issues a call to action for individuals and public and private sector leaders to help bring financial literacy education to young Americans and working adults: "A Campaign for America". In the book, he also outlines a plan that invites individuals and organizations of every stripe to join this movement for financial self-determination— what Bryant calls 'the Civil Rights issue of this generation."

The book is available everywhere, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.

About John Hope Bryant

John Hope Bryant is an American entrepreneur, thought leader, and philanthropic executive referred to as the "conscience of capitalism" by numerous Fortune 500 CEOs. Bryant is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of Operation HOPE, Inc. the nation's largest on-the-ground nonprofit provider of ﬁnancial literacy.

Operation HOPE Contacts:

Kevin Boucher, Operation HOPE

[email protected]

Lalohni Campbell, Per/Se Media Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.