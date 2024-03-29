OPERATION HOPE CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT'S LATEST BOOK, "FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL," REACHES #1 ON AMAZON FOR ECONOMICS PRIOR TO APRIL 16th RELEASE

ATLANTA, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE announced today that "FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR ALL," the latest book by its Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant, has reached #1 on Amazon for Economics, prior to its April 16, 2024 release. From the best-selling author of "Up from Nothing," "Love Leadership" and "How the Poor Can Save Capitalism," this new book delivers a powerful resource for everyday Americans seeking to build a stronger financial future. Part call to action, part inspiration, "Financial Literacy for All" offers a roadmap to increase prosperity for individuals, families, communities, and our nation, from one of the world's foremost experts.

The book will support establishing a financial mindset that contributes to success and wealth, rather than debt and struggle, and help to answer tough financial questions Americans grapple with daily. The author issues a call to action for public and private sector leaders to help bring financial literacy education to young Americans and working adults while outlining a plan that invites individuals and organizations of every stripe to join this movement for financial self-determination.

Pre-orders are available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and, Walmart.

About John Hope Bryant

John Hope Bryant is an American entrepreneur, thought leader, and philanthropic executive referred to as the "conscience of capitalism" by numerous Fortune 500 CEOs. Bryant is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of Operation HOPE, Inc. the nation's largest on-the-ground nonprofit provider of ﬁnancial literacy.

In 2008, Bryant inspired President George W. Bush to make ﬁnancial literacy the ofﬁcial policy of the U.S. federal government. As a result, Bryant was appointed as Vice-Chair of the inaugural U.S. President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy. In 2016, Bryant inspired U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to rename the Treasury Annex Building to the Freedman's Bank Building, in honor of the Freedman's Bank created by President Lincoln, designed to teach newly freed slaves about money. Bryant's work has been recognized by five U.S. presidents, and he has served as an advisor to three sitting U.S. presidents representing both parties.

Bryant is a CNBC Contributor, host of the iHeart Radio podcast "Money and Wealth with John Hope Bryant", a best-selling author of six books, and was selected in 2024 by TIME for the inaugural class of "The Closers" – one of 18 extraordinary global leaders working to close the racial wealth gap.

