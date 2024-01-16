Operation HOPE Founder and Chairman John Hope Bryant Named to Georgia Trend's 2024 '100 Most Influential Georgians' List

Bryant honored again for unwavering commitment to business growth and bettering the lives of diverse communities

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hope Bryant, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Atlanta-based Operation HOPE, Inc., has earned a spot on the prestigious Georgia Trend 100 Most Influential Georgians List for the second consecutive year. Georgia Trend Magazine acknowledges Bryant's significant contributions to business and his commitment to enhancing the lives of Georgia residents.

John Hope Bryant- Founder, Chairman & CEO of Operation HOPE and Bryant Group Holdings (PRNewsfoto/Operation HOPE, Inc.)
The 2024 Most Influential Georgians List spotlights individuals who lead by example, making positive impacts through business and service. Bryant joins a distinguished group of doctors, educators, politicians, presidents, CEOs, and economic development leaders from across the state.

Bryant, a visionary entrepreneur, is recognized for his leadership in Operation HOPE, a national nonprofit dedicated to financial literacy and economic empowerment for over three decades. Operation HOPE's annual survey, The HOPE Insider, reveals the organization's consistent success in improving credit scores by an average of 41 points and increasing median savings by $800 for more than 3,500 unbanked and underbanked clients.

"I'm grateful that Georgia Trend has not only recognized me, but also the tireless and enthusiastic efforts of the entire Operation HOPE team," said Operation HOPE Chairman, Founder, and CEO. "As we look ahead in 2024, our goal is to continue educating underserved communities on how they can take advantage of free enterprise systems, develop successful small businesses and achieve overall financial wellness."

Bryant is also the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bryant Group Ventures, and Founder and Principal of The Promise Homes Company, which is the largest minority-controlled owner of single-family rental homes in the United States. Bryant has also served as a member of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.  At the recommendation of Mr. Bryant, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew renamed the former U.S. Treasury Annex Building the Freedman's Bank Building.

Georgia Trend's selection of influential leaders, made by its editorial staff, showcases individuals who embody the best of leadership, service, character, and influence across the state.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.
Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

