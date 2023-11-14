Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman & CEO John Hope Bryant Receives 2023 "Outstanding Voice" Award

Bryant honored by The Atlanta Business Chronicle for advancing equality in the business community

ATLANTA , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Business Chronicle announced that Operation HOPE's Founder, Chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant received its 2023 Outstanding Voice Award at its Annual Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Awards. During the event, Bryant reflected on the importance of diversity and inclusion as a smart strategy for companies seeking to grow. More than 100 leaders representing public and private sectors attended.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle's DEI Awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals in metro Atlanta who bolster equality across all areas of diversity including age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race and religion. This year's event was hosted on November 9, 2023 at Venue 42 West in Atlanta's growing West Midtown neighborhood.

John Hope Bryant is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Atlanta-based Operation HOPE, Inc., a leading national nonprofit dedicated to financial literacy and economic empowerment. Since its inception in 1992, Operation HOPE has served over 4 million people and directed nearly $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities.

"Using my voice to empower others has been a theme of my life's work. I am honored to be recognized by The Atlanta Business Chronicle for advocating on behalf of diverse communities," said Bryant. "Congratulations to my fellow honorees as we continue the collaborative work that makes our neighborhoods better for everyone. As allies, there is nothing we can't accomplish together."

In addition to founding Operation HOPE, Bryant is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bryant Group Ventures and Principal of The Promise Homes Company, which is the largest minority-controlled owner of single-family rental homes in the United States. Bryant has served as a member of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. At the recommendation of Mr. Bryant, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew renamed the former U.S. Treasury Annex Building the Freedman's Bank Building.

Operation HOPE's mission promotes social justice through an economic lens. Today, the Atlanta-based organization continues to experience significant growth with a focus on providing resources to historically underserved communities. With more than 230 'HOPE Inside' locations across the country, HOPE's team of certified coaches supports a diverse group of clients through initiatives to help improve financial wellness, increase homeownership and build small businesses. For more information, visit OperationHope.org.

Recent studies suggest that greater diversity in an organization's workforce can improve profitability, efficiency, and quality of decision-making. Private corporations that excelled in enhancing diversity based on race, ethnicity, and gender generally had more significant financial outcomes, particularly in terms of net income growth and return on economic equity. Similar studies also found that diversity not only improves an institution's financial performance but also enhances innovation and decision-making within employee groups.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "Silver Rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its award-winning community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed nearly $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for driving entrepreneurship as well as its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. This year, HOPE also launched The 1865 Project, an initiative designed to help level the economic playing field for underserved Americans. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationHOPE.

