Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant Makes the Case for Economic Inclusion at Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference

Longtime financial literacy advocate joins CBC Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford, Ariel Investments Co-CEO John Rogers, Fearless Fund founder Arian Simone, and Don Lemon for a National Town Hall, in addition to other public appearances and White House events

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman, and CEO John Hope Bryant had a full agenda at the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) 2024 Annual Legislative Conference, where he made the case for broader economic inclusion through a series of public appearances and closed-door meetings. Mr. Bryant was a featured speaker Thursday, September 12, 2024, at the CBC National Town Hall, Pathways to Prosperity: Advancing Democracy and Black Economic Opportunity, led by Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford. The session can be viewed in its entirety HERE.

Immediately following the Town Hall, Mr. Bryant joined U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler for a robust conversation titled "AI and Economic Empowerment in Black Communities", moderated by ACLU President Deborah Archer.

On Friday, September 13, 2024, Mr. Bryant attended a White House brunch as the guest of President Joseph R. Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden celebrating Black excellence. Mr. Bryant later engaged with White House officials on how financial literacy can broaden economic participation for all Americans. Earlier in the day, Mr. Bryant again joined Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford for a roundtable discussion on the Black Wealth and Prosperity Agenda.

Mr. Bryant concluded his agenda in the nation's capital with a live appearance on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront, where he and Ms. Burnett covered Bryant's proposal for a 40-year mortgage, and Vice President Harris' proposals to increase homeownership and small business. The full interview can be seen HERE.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

