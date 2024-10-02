Operation HOPE Lands in Alabama to Help Boost Financial Literacy and Empower Communities Across the State

The events in Birmingham and Montgomery will take place on October 3, 2024. Each is open to the public at no cost. To register, click HERE.

"Our goal with The American Aspiration Tour and UPLIFT is to bridge the financial literacy gap, one city at a time. By creating opportunities for meaningful discussions, we aim to not only inspire change but equip communities with the skills they need to build brighter financial futures," said John Hope Bryant. "We're addressing the root causes of economic inequality by empowering individuals with the tools to succeed in today's economy."

Alabama's financial literacy challenge is clear. According to HOPE's Community Credit Index (CCI), the average credit score in the state is 692—one of the lowest in the nation. UPLIFT and AAT aim to tackle overarching issues head-on. By providing residents with the knowledge and tools to better manage credit, save, and invest, Operation HOPE aims to build a more financially resilient community. Other HOPE CCI data reveals the positive impact of HOPE's local programs, including:

Birmingham:

Average beginning credit score for clients - 587

Average increase in credit score for clients - +44 points

Median reduction of client debt - - $1,064

Median increase in client savings - +$915

Montgomery:

Average beginning credit score for clients - 583

Average increase in credit score for clients - +36 pts

Median reduction of client debt - $496

Median increase in client savings - +$1000

In addition to Alabama, the tours will make stops in other states including Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio, among others. Each will feature thought-provoking conversations with local leaders about financial empowerment, economic justice, and the role of financial literacy in building a more equitable society. AAT events will also spotlight Financial Literacy for All, the best-selling book by Mr. Bryant, which explores critical solutions for creating widespread economic prosperity.

"Operation HOPE is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner our community needs," said Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham. "Financial literacy is the foundation of economic success, and I am excited that Birmingham is part of this impactful movement."

"Money won't solve everything, but I believe increasing financial literacy can go a long way in improving outcomes for our citizens," said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. "We want to improve the financial health of families and individuals in a manner that leads to long-term economic success. Our partnership with Operation HOPE is key to achieving this goal."

With financial inclusion at its core, Operation HOPE is determined to ensure that every event participant leaves inspired, with a deeper understanding of budgeting, investing, homeownership, and credit management— all of which are key pillars to building generation wealth.

About the American Aspiration Tour

The American Aspiration Tour (AAT) is a multi-city event designed to increase financial literacy across the United States. This tour, led by Operation HOPE, will empower individuals and communities through financial education, with the ultimate goal of enhancing economic mobility and closing the wealth gap. AAT includes a series of meaningful conversations with leaders across the nation. It will also serve as a platform to highlight "Financial Literacy for All," the latest book by Operation HOPE founder, John Hope Bryant. Visit https://operationhope.org/american-aspiration-tour/ for more info.

About HOPE UPLIFT

UPLIFT, an acronym for 'Understanding, Promoting, and Leveraging Financial Tools,' embodies Operation HOPE's commitment to equipping individuals and communities with the knowledge and resources needed to achieve financial well-being. Through a series of engaging events hosted by HOPE and other dedicated local partners, such as the US Small Business Administration, UPLIFT aims to introduce and educate communities about its ongoing programs nationwide.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has tirelessly pursued its mission of advancing economic empowerment and opportunity across America. Through innovative programs like HOPE Inside, recognized by American Banker magazine, the organization has impacted over 4 million individuals and facilitated nearly $4 billion in economic activity in underserved communities. Its initiatives have transformed lives by transitioning check-cashing customers to banking, renters to homeowners, and minimum wage workers to living wage earners. Recently honored with Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award and maintaining a top 4-star charity rating from Charity Navigator, Operation HOPE remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and driving entrepreneurship. Join the organization in leveling the economic playing field through The 1865 Project. Learn more at OperationHOPE.org and join the conversation on social media at @operationHOPE.

Contacts:

Kevin Boucher, for AAT

[email protected]

Lance Triggs, for HOPE UPLIFT

[email protected]

Lalohni Campbell, Operation HOPE

[email protected]

(404) 593-7145

