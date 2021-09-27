Operation HOPE Launches 'Helping Hand Fund' to Aid Renters Facing COVID-Related Eviction

New Program To Help Alleviate Hardship For Families Impacted By End Of CDC Rent Moratorium Tweet this

According to recent data from the independent Center on Budget & Policy Priorities, more than 11 million adult renters are behind on their rental payments, and with the expiration of the CDC eviction moratorium in July 2021, many are at risk of losing their homes. While $46 billion in Federal funding has been set aside to assist renters, there have been widely reported challenges in distributing those funds to the intended beneficiaries. The Helping Hand Fund will augment those state and federal efforts by offering additional temporary relief to hundreds of families this year.

"While we commend the Federal government's efforts to aid those facing eviction, details of how to access funds has not been clear and uptake has been slow," Bryant added. "The Helping Hand Fund not only meets an urgent need, but also offers access to HOPE Inside financial coaches who will provide guidance and education throughout the process."

In addition, Operation HOPE provides personalized counseling at its HOPE Inside locations, which are available to clients in 30 states as well as access to its educational and financial resources through its HOPE In Hand app.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information:www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation onTwitter,Facebook andInstagram.

