Operation HOPE Receives Tenth Consecutive 'Four-Star Rating' and Two Outstanding Beacons from Charity Navigator

Significant milestone includes 100% rating in Accountability and Finance; 95% rating in new Culture and Community category; Places organization among top tier of more than 200,000 nonprofits nationwide.

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year Operation HOPE, the nation's leading non-profit dedicated to financial literacy, is receiving an overall Four-Star Rating – the highest possible rating from Charity Navigator. The recognition places Operation HOPE among the top tier of more than 200,000 nonprofits evaluated each year and underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to financial health, transparency, and accountability.

In addition to the Four-Star rating, Operation HOPE received a perfect 100% score for Accountability and Finance for two years in a row. It also earned a 95% score in a brand-new category: Culture and Community. This new beacon measures an organization's commitment to listening to its constituents, utilizing the feedback collected to foster impactful programs and services, and sustaining a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace culture.

"As Operation HOPE continues to grow, our dedication to maintaining trustworthiness and financial wellness remains paramount," said Brian Betts, Operation HOPE President and CFO. "Charity Navigator's recognition validates our team's consistency, accountability, and hard work. It also reinforces Operation HOPE's strong ability to serve as a good steward of current and future partner investments."

Operation HOPE's mission, rooted in social justice through an economic lens, continues to flourish. With over 250 'HOPE Inside' locations nationwide, the organization focuses on providing resources to historically underserved communities. Its growing team of certified coaches supports a diverse group of clients through initiatives to improve financial wellness, increase homeownership, and foster the growth of small businesses.

Charity Navigator is the nation's largest and most trusted independent, third-party evaluator. For more than two decades it has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a Four-Star Rating. The organization has empowered millions of donors by providing free access to data, tools, and resources to guide philanthropic decision-making. Its comprehensive ratings shine a light on the cost-effectiveness and overall health of a charity's programs, including measures of stability, efficiency, and sustainability. The metrics inform donors of not just where their dollars are going but what their dollars are doing.

Operation HOPE's scorecard and helpful information about charitable giving are available free of charge at www.charitynavigator.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "Silver Rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its award-winning community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed nearly $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for driving entrepreneurship as well as its tenth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. This year, HOPE also launched The 1865 Project, an initiative designed to help level the economic playing field for underserved Americans. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationHOPE.

Contacts:

Lalohni Campbell, Per/Se Media Group Brian Betts, Operation HOPE, President & CFO [email protected] [email protected]

