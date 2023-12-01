Operation HOPE's 'ReStore Maui' Reports Impact of Ongoing Disaster Relief Efforts

Program continues to support underinsured and under-resourced families and businesses after wildfires

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, the nation's leading nonprofit in financial literacy and economic inclusion, today reported the positive impact of efforts to provide assistance to individuals, small businesses, and communities affected by the devastating wildfires that swept through Maui, Hawaii beginning August 8th. The Operation HOPE Disaster Recovery program is provided to disaster survivors at no cost to clients.

Operation HOPE's financial disaster recovery program helps individuals, families, and small businesses re-establish a solid financial footing once short-term needs for shelter, food, clothing, and medical treatment are addressed. With offices in Kihei and Lahaina, the team of certified coaches includes Maui residents who understand the unique needs of the communities impacted. Each coach guides clients through the complex application process for post-disaster federal relief and insurance claims.

Within the first 90 days, ReStore Maui HOPE has achieved the following:

PARTNERSHIPS: Established partnerships with the FEMA, the US Small Business Administration (SBA), including the SBA Veterans Business Outreach Center, among others

Provided more than $125,000 in housing assistance to families in need of temporary housing in Maui County through a partnership with AirBnb.org

Opened more than 150 new cases for support specific to Maui's financial recovery

Engaged 3500 residents through community outreach and various free community disaster recovery events, including town halls, presentations, and educational workshops

Collaborated with local organizations such as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Hawaii Community Lending (HCL), Hawaiian Community Assets as well as leaders in the Faith-based community

While Operation HOPE does not provide direct financial aid, the organization works directly with disaster victims to help facilitate a more timely recovery. Beyond immediate assistance, Operation HOPE's local team also provides ongoing education to victims throughout the restoration and rebuilding efforts, collaborating closely with partners, community members, such as HOPE's 'Coalition of the Willing,' and government agencies. HOPE's Maui efforts will continue through 2024.

"Operation HOPE is proud to be America's first line of response for financial recovery after a disaster and want the people of Maui to know that we are here for the long haul," said John Hope Bryant, Operation HOPE, Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Anyone faced with the financial implications of property damage, job loss, business interruption, or other challenges can trust our team to help them throughout this trying time."

For more information and assistance, disaster survivors are encouraged to contact Operation HOPE Inside Disaster or visit a HOPE Inside office. No appointment is necessary. All services are provided free of charge. Locations and hours of operation include:

SBA – Business Resource and Assistance Center (BRAC)

Maui Research & Technology Center

590 Lipoa Parkway, Suite 202, Kihei HI

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

Lahaina Civic Center

1840 Honoapiilani Hwy

Lahaina, Maui, HI 96761

Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Operation HOPE Inside disaster relief program was initially established in response to the 9/11 Terrorist Attack on New York City, which occurred in 2001.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has steadfastly advanced America from civil rights to "Silver Rights," empowering millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation through its visionary community uplift model, HOPE Inside. Lauded as the Innovator of the Year by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has impacted over 4 million individuals and facilitated over $4 billion in economic activity within disenfranchised communities. This transformative approach has converted check-cashing customers into banking clients, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into successful owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered survivors. Recognized with Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for fostering entrepreneurship, and honored with the prestigious 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by Charity Navigator, Operation HOPE continues to level the economic playing field for underserved Americans. Recently, HOPE launched The 1865 Project, an initiative designed to drive economic equity. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationhope.

