OperaWine 2026: Celebrating Italian Wine Heritage and Timeless Excellence

OperaWine, Vinitaly's flagship event since 2012, launches its 2026 edition with a focus on Italian excellence, inspired by the past and looking foward to the future.

This year's visual concept sketches an imaginary landscape, an ideal skyline that brings together the pinnacles of Italian architecture. From a privileged vantage point, the great protagonists of our wine heritage gaze upon this timeless spectacle: from Leonardo da Vinci, an avid viticulturist, to Camillo Benso, Count of Cavour, architect of the modern Italian wine scene. Alongside them, icons such as Marchesa Giulia Colbert Falletti, Mario Incisa della Rocchetta, and Giacomo Tachis raise a toast to the beauty of the view, standing as ideal guardians of an excellence that transcends time.

The concepts brings together the great figures of Italian wine in a timeless tableau that honors legacy, craftsmanship, and continuity. By blending historical reverence with an evocative, dreamlike setting, the visual narrative pays tribute to an excellence that endures across generations, inviting guests to contemplate the past as a living source of inspiration for the wine sector.

Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, explained the significance of this year's design concept: "Designing OperaWine is always a balancing act. It has to feel special, it has to feel different, and it has to live up to the OperaWine name. This year, we allowed ourselves a lighter touch, creating an imaginary landscape where the icons of Italian wine history meet in a shared skyline that celebrates culture, creativity, and continuity."

Alison Napjus, Wine Spectator, Senior Editor & Tasting Director says: "Wine Spectator is excited to highlight the strength and diversity of Italian wine via this exceptional tasting, and to once again partner with Vinitaly as well as the 150 outstanding producers participating in the event."

OperaWine is Vinitaly's première event. An elegant and glamorous opening to the largest International wine and spirits exhibition in the world, OperaWine is one of the most significant wine events of the year, where international trade professionals and press experience iconic Italian wines in a single afternoon - each a testament to the harmony and craftsmanship of the Italian wine sector. This American wine magazine specializes in wine reviews, industry news, and wine-personality profiles, reaching more than three million readers. The full list of Italian wine producers selected by Wine Spectator is available at: https://www.vinitaly.com/eventi/operawine/operawine-2026/

About Vinitaly:

Vinitaly 2026 will be held from April 12th to the 15th. Vinitaly 2025 counted a total of 97,000 attendees, including over 32,000 international trade visitors from 130 countries - about one third of the total - marking a 7% increase from the previous edition. The première event to Vinitaly, "OperaWine: Finest Italian Wines" which will be held on thw 11th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, unites international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste 150 outstanding Italian wines, as selected by Wine Spectator. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 34th edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 464 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

About Wine Spectator:

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature tasting events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 10,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

