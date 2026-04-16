OperaWine 2026: Italy's Top 150 Wines Shine at Prestigious Vinitaly Curtain Raiser

VERONA, Italy, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veronafiere and Vinitaly in collaboration with Wine Spectator, the world's leading wine magazine, kicked off Vinitaly 2026 at an exclusive premiere event that brought together producers of Italy's finest wines with an invited audience of influential figures from the world of wine. At the invite-only 2026 edition held at the former Gallerie Mercatali, the number of wines selected to participate increased from 130 to 150.

OperaWine 2026 returned to Verona on April 11th 2026, bringing together 150 Italian producers

The 15th edition of OperaWine, Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers selected by Wine Spectator, was held on 11 April 2026 at the site of the former Gallerie Mercatali, an impressive post-industrial site that has been revitalized as a stunning event and exhibition space. For the first time, 150 top producers, selected by the American magazine Wine Spectator and divided into three categories: Legacy, Classic and New Voices, were invited to share their wines with an exclusive audience of invited international journalists, sommeliers, wine experts, ambassadors and educators.

Following the arrival of producers at their stands in the late morning and a mouth-watering buffet lunch, the official program continued with welcoming speeches by representatives of Wine Spectator: Jeffery Lindenmuth, Alison Napjus, and Bruce Sanderson. The event also saw the participation of the President of Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo, the CEO of Veronafiere, Barbara Ferro, the General Manager, Gianni Bruno, Vinitaly Managing Partner, Stevie Kim, the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida, the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, the Minister of Tourism Gianmarco Mazzi, the President of Italian Trade Agency, Matteo Zoppas, and the Mayor of Verona, Damiano Tommasi.

After the the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, the annual group photo with producers marked the start of the gala tasting event. The arrival of VIP guests, including Italian Wine Ambassadors, 5StarWines judges, and ITA - the Italian Trade Agency Buyers was followed by the arrival of other invited guests, as the official Vinitaly curtain raiser reached its climax.

Once again, the event demonstrated the rich diversity of Italian wine, showcasing its great quality and excellence to a domestic and international audience. The prestigious tasting once again saw red wines taking center stage, representing 114 out of 150 references, followed by 28 still whites, 7 sparkling wines, and 1 sweet wine.

Commenting on this year's event, Federico Bricolo of Veronafiere, said: "OperaWine reaching its 15th edition is a milestone that reflects its extraordinary journey to becoming one of the most anticipated Italian wine tastings, not only in Italy but on the global stage. Our longstanding partnership with Wine Spectator has been unwavering, built on a shared commitment to showcasing the finest expressions of Italian wine, particularly for the American market. While its focus remains the U.S., OperaWine attracts wine trade buyers and journalists from all over the world, reinforcing its role as a truly international platform. OperaWine continues to represent a moment of excellence where quality, vision, and international dialogue come together to strengthen the global positioning of Italian wine."

Integral to the event's success were the partners who supported the event. These include official institutional partners, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA – the Italian Trade Agency; official partners, UniCredit and Cattolica Generali; sponsors, Banco BPM and Salumi Coati; mobility partner, Air Dolomiti; technical partners; Acqua Minerale San Benedetto, La Cruncheria, Polin Forni, Sabelli, Caffè Morettino, Perbellini, Q.B. Gelato, Pulltex, and Valledoro.

Planning for next year's OperaWine, scheduled for 10 April 2027, is already well under way.

About Vinitaly:

Vinitaly, now in its 58th edition, is the compass for the Italian wine business worldwide. An incubator of ideas, trends, and transformations, this international wine and spirits fair at Veronafiere, took place from April 12th to 15th, engaging the entire wine industry. A must-attend event for the industry, Vinitaly continues to strengthen its role as a global networking platform, bringing together nearly 4,000 exhibitors and leading professionals representing Italian wine excellence. With renewed formats and content, and a programme featuring more than 100 official events including tastings and in-depth focus sessions, the show further enhances its ability to attract and connect international operators. It stands out as a strategic business hub for both established and emerging markets for Italian wine.

This positioning is reinforced by the joint incoming programme developed by Veronafiere and ITA – Italian Trade Agency, which has brought more than 1,000 carefully selected and hosted top buyers to Verona, representing over 130 countries. Vinitaly features 18 pavilions to explore, offering regional or thematic focuses to discover the latest innovations in the wine industry. With a mission to promote the excellence and diversity of Italian wine worldwide, Vinitaly launched the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA), an educational initiative. This year, VIA Verona celebrated its eleventh edition hosting the 34th edition of its prestigious Certification Course. To date, there are 464 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

About Wine Spectator:

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature tasting events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 10,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

SOURCE OperaWine