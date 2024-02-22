Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment: Global Market to Surpass USD 44 billion by 2028

The "Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market was valued at USD 32.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 44 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 6.30%.

This report aims to comprehensively study the global market size of ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment. Current and historical market revenues can be estimated based on the technology, by product, end user, disease, and region.

The Report Includes

  • 42 data tables and 22 additional tables
  • An analysis of the global markets for ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and surgical equipment
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • An estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the market, with a corresponding market share analysis based on product, end user, disorder type and region
  • Discussion of market opportunities for ophthalmic diagnostics, clinical applications, structure of the industry, regulatory scenario and the medical device technology
  • In-depth information pertaining to the major market dynamics, challenges and deterrents, upcoming technologies, future prospects and the clinical trial landscape
  • Discussion of the importance of ESG, including consumer attitudes, the impact of ESG on company performance, and ESG practices followed by leading companies
  • Review of the key patent grants and patent applications filed on ophthalmic devices and surgical equipment
  • Overview of the major vendors, along with an analysis of the company market shares, segmental revenues, recent M&A activity and other corporate developments, and the outlook for venture funding
  • Profiles of the leading market players 
    • Alcon
    • Bausch + Lomb
    • Carl Zeiss Ag
    • Coopervision Inc.
    • Essilorluxottica
    • Hoya Corp.
    • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
    • Menicon
    • Nidek Co. Ltd.
    • Nikon Corp.
    • Rodenstock
    • Topcon Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook
  • Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Overview
  • Ophthalmic Devices
  • Ophthalmic Surgical Equipment
  • Vision Care
  • Ophthalmic Microscope
  • Eye Hospitals
  • Eye Clinics
  • Contact Lenses
  • Ophthalmic Surgical Equipment
  • Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment
  • Ophthalmic Conditions
  • The Global Regulatory Structure for Ophthalmic Devices and Surgical Equipment

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities
  • Challenges

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Market Overview and Discussion
  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Switzerland
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Singapore
    • Philippines
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

  • Market Overview and Discussion
  • Vision Care
  • Surgical Devices
  • Ophthalmic Microscope
  • Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Disorder

  • Market Overview and Discussion
  • Cataracts
  • Diabetic Retinopathy (Retinal Disorders)
  • Glaucoma
  • Refractor Disorders
  • Other Disorders

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Market Overview and Discussion
  • Hospitals
  • Eye Clinics
  • Academic Research Laboratories

Chapter 9 ESG Development

  • Ophthalmology's Footprint
  • Adverse Effect of Climate Change
  • Case Study: Alcon
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Trends and Technologies

  • Increased Use of Robotic Surgical Assistants

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 13 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

  • Overview
  • Industry Scenario
  • Company Shares

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

  • Alcon
  • Bausch + Lomb
  • Carl Zeiss Ag
  • Coopervision Inc.
  • Essilorluxottica
  • Hoya Corp.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Menicon
  • Nidek Co. Ltd.
  • Nikon Corp.
  • Rodenstock Gmbh
  • Topcon Corp.

