Ophthalmic Loupes Market to Surpass US$ 669.2 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 6.9%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic loupes market is estimated to cross USD 669.2 million by 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 – 2027. Increasing incidences of eye diseases such as refractive, cataract, and glaucoma disorders are the major driving factor for the market growth. A rise in the use of ophthalmic loupes for dental procedures and surgeries owing to its potential to provide higher magnification, especially in developing countries fosters the growth for the market. Several companies are working continuously to produce sophisticated ophthalmic loupes, which help to optimize magnification, which in turn, creating new growth avenues for market players. These loupes are considered an ideal alternative for operating microscopes and also enable ophthalmologists to conduct effective research on eye diseases while conducting the surgery.

Request for a sample report at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-loupes-market/request-for-sample

Key Trends and Developments in Ophthalmic Loupes Market

By type insights , the Galilean type segment dominated the ophthalmic loupes market, on account of its key characteristics such as simple, lightweight, adaptable, and affordable option for dental surgical procedures .

, the dominated the ophthalmic loupes market, on account of its key characteristics such as simple, lightweight, adaptable, and . Based on design type , Through-the-lens (TTL) segment accounted for the largest revenue share, owing to their wide application in various settings . It is possible to customize these loupes as user requirements, provides a wide field of view, and is light-weight to use.

, accounted for the largest revenue share, owing to their . It is possible to customize these loupes as user requirements, provides a wide field of view, and is light-weight to use. In terms of end-use , the hospital segment held the major market share due to increasing incidences of eye-related diseases , the introduction of the latest minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies.

, the held the major market share due to , the introduction of the latest minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies. The increasing prevalence of sleep disorders is turning out as a major booster for the global market of ophthalmic loupes. As per the reports of the World Health Organization, by the end of 2020, over 1 billion people had vision impairment across the globe.

Get Full Research Summary on "Ophthalmic Loupes Market" at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-loupes-market

Regional Insights:

North America is one of the leading markets for ophthalmic loupes contributing the major revenue share. The regional growth is attributed to increasing private-public investments in R&D activities and the presence of several key players involved in major market developments. Additionally, innovative marketing strategies devised by market players to promote their products also boosting the regional market growth. In the Asia Pacific, the domestic market is expected to exhibit substantial growth owing to the introduction of technologically advanced ophthalmic loupes and growing awareness regarding the usage of these loupes.

Competitive Outlook:

Owing to the offerings of a wide range of products, several players hold a dominant market position. For bringing technological advancements, market players are involved in in-depth R&D activities along with strategic collaborations in the form of acquisitions and partnerships. Key players present in the global ophthalmic loupes market include Rudolf Riester GmbH, SurgiTel, Orascoptic, Keeler, Univet S.r.l, SHEERVISION, ZEISS, etc.

Target Audience

Supply-side: Medical Equipment Manufacturer and Supplier

Medical Equipment Manufacturer and Supplier Demand Side: Ambulatory surgical centers, Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers, Hospitals Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO)

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-loupes-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market Research has segmented the ophthalmic loupes market report on the basis of type, design, end-use and region

Ophthalmic Loupes, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Galilean

Prismatic (Keplerian)

Plate Loupe

Ophthalmic Loupes, Design Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Through-The-Lens (TTL)

Flip-up

Ophthalmic Loupes, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Ophthalmic Loupes, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

List of Key Players

SurgiTel

SHEERVISION

Keeler

ZEISS

Rudolf Riester GmbH

NEITZ INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.

Orascoptic

Univet S.r.l

Ocutech Inc.

Designs for Vision, Inc.

Others

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry by PMR

Eye Tracking Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Remote Eye Tracking, Mobile Eye Tracking) By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) By Application (Assistive Communication, Usability Testing, Consumer Behavior Research, Others) By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Defense and Aerospace, Retail, Healthcare, Others) By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

eClinical Solutions Market [By Product & Solutions (ECOA, EDC & CDMS, Clinical Analytics Platforms, Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Safety Solutions, CTMS, RTSM, eTMF, Other Solutions); By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud Based); By Clinical Trial (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV); By End User (Pharma and Biopharma Companies, Hospitals, CROs); By Region]: Segments & Forecast, 2017 - 2026

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow Us : LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research