Ophthalmology Devices Global Market 2022: Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Geriatric Population Boosting Growth

In recent years, rapid development is observed in ophthalmology devices with continuous evolving technology in diagnostic and vision care. Ophthalmology Devices Market is Expected to Grow at 5% by 2030. With technological advancement, diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic condition and disorders at early stage has become possible. Rising prevalence of diabetes and geriatric population play pivotal role in driving the ophthalmology devices market.

Perpetual rise in aged population is observed that would reach its peak in coming years. This age group is at high risk of contracting eye disease and thus need timely diagnosis and treatment at the earliest to avoid further complication. Improved diagnostic and visualization and rising awareness about clear vision for quality of life is propelling the demand for ophthalmology devices.

There is presence of novel products and diagnostic treatment methodologies in the market that are well adopted of the physician and patient population. Speedy growth of overall medical devices would further drive growth for the ophthalmology devices market in the forecast period. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, ageing population and life style related disease would led the growth of ophthalmology devices market. Though challenges such as reimbursement policy might hinder the market growth.



Vision care occupies a large share of market revenue

Vision care occupies a large share of market revenue of the global ophthalmic device market as rise in the number of ophthalmic complications, technological advancement in the design and manufacture of vision care products, and rising demand for contact lenses for its aesthetic appearance. It comprises spectacles and contact lenses, in which market size of spectacle is the highest. North America occupies the largest regional market of ophthalmology devices due to high awareness about ophthalmic disorder and complication related, well-established healthcare infrastructure and large pool of geriatric population.



Asia-Pacific will show significant market growth during the forecast period

In the base 2020, North America was observed as the largest revenue contributing segment due to key driving factors such as high treatment awareness, adoption of advanced ophthalmology devices, most of the key players are based in this region, technological advancement, and easy product availability due to high penetration of distribution channel. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will show significant market growth during the forecast period due to developing economic conditions, rising investment in health care infrastructure, increasing focus of key manufacturers in emerging APAC countries, increasing consumer health and wellness awareness in the upper-middle-income segment, and populous countries in APAC.



Market Segmentation

Device Type

Diagnostic Devices

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Fundus Cameras

Ophthalmoscopes

Retinoscopes

Wavefront Aberrometers

Corneal Topography Systems

Autorefractors/Phoropters

Keratometers

Specular Microscopes

Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

Tonometers

Slit Lamps

Surgical Devices

Cataract Surgery Devices

Glaucoma Surgery Devices

Refractive Surgery Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

Vision Care

Spectacles

Contact lenses

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Ophthalmology Devices market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Ophthalmology Devices market?

Which is the largest regional market for Ophthalmology Devices market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Ophthalmology Devices market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Ophthalmology Devices market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Ophthalmology Devices Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Ophthalmology Devices Market: By Device Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. North America Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. UK and European Union Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Latin America Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Devices Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Essilor International S.A.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Alcon Inc.

CooperVision

SynergEyes Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Haag-Streit Group

Nidek Co. Ltd.

