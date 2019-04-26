Ophthalmology Therapeutics: Worldwide Industry Outlook to 2023 by Product and Geography

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ophthalmology therapeutics market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.

The new drug approvals and strong drug pipeline will trigger the ophthalmology therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years.

Top players in the market are focusing on the development of disease-modifying drugs for treating the rising incidences of eye diseases. Furthermore, several market players are focusing on achieving new drug approvals and gene therapy approvals for treating the eye diseases, thus, contributing significantly to the market growth.

New drug approvals and strong drug pipeline

One of the growth drivers of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is new drug approvals and strong drug pipeline. The increasing incidence of eye disease is encouraging the top players to focus on the development of disease-modifying drugs to treat these diseases, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



High cost of treatment



One of the challenges in the growth of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is the high cost of treatment. The high cost involved in treating various eye diseases can hamper the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Companies are focusing on developing innovative treatments for glaucoma and other eye conditions.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Allergan

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Santen Pharmaceutical

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Retinal disorder therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Glaucoma therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dry eye syndrome therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Eye infections and inflammation therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Allergan

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqjicq

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

