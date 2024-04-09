Opill and WNBA Team Up for Groundbreaking Partnership

--The Two Revolutionary Brands Will Redefine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perrigo Company plc, a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, announced that Opill® — the first-ever daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the U.S. — and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) have entered a multi-year partnership that focuses on building confidence, strength and health equity, all of which closely align with both organizations' core priorities.

"Opill® is changing the game in reproductive health, just like the WNBA's game-changing role in sports and pop culture," said Leila Bahbah, Perrigo U.S. Women's Health Brand Lead. "Building upon our shared commitment to foster equitable access and to increase health education, the goal of this partnership is to prioritize dialogue and resources in support of women's reproductive health."

Opill® will tip off the relationship as an Associate Partner of the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm on April 15 in Brooklyn, New York. Open to fans for the first time since 2016, the Draft sold out in 15 minutes. Opill®, too, recently celebrated a major milestone — last month becoming the first over-the-counter daily birth control pill to be available at most major retailers nationwide and online.

"At the WNBA, we are committed to addressing issues that matter to the players, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare is one of those key issues," said Colie Edison, WNBA Chief Growth Officer. "It's great to be working with a partner whose values align and authentically integrates into the health equity work our players are dedicated to."

This season, the WNBA is concentrating its social justice efforts into two areas: civic engagement and reproductive health advocacy. The league will take a multifaceted approach to spotlight civic engagement initiatives, with a particular focus on understanding how voting influences reproductive health matters within communities of color.

Opill® and the WNBA are also collaborating on a program to reach students on college campuses nationwide. At these and other educational events, the two organizations will celebrate those who are changing the game and educate millions of WNBA fans about this new option, making contraception more accessible in the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Opill® for OTC use without age restriction in July 2023, and it became available for purchase in March 2024. It is the first-ever daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the U.S. and is now available at pharmacies and stores across the country as well as online and at Opill.com.

Opill® is the first ever and only daily over-the-counter birth control pill available in the United States. It is a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive that's safe and effective when used as directed to help prevent pregnancy. Do not use Opill® if you have or ever had breast cancer. See Opill® Drug Facts label for full list of warnings. Opill® is not an emergency contraceptive (morning after pill) and won't prevent pregnancy when used after unprotected sex. It also doesn't protect against HIV/AIDS or other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). For more information, please visit www.opill.com or follow @opill_OTC on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X.

The WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams and entering its 28th season in 2024, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content, and community and youth outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it. In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that has charted a new course for women's basketball — and women's sports overall — with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's partnership platform, the WNBA Changemakers Collective, with AT&T, the WNBA's Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and NIKE, Inc., and subsequent additions Google, U.S. Bank and CarMax. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement, forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing work regarding women's and maternal health and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

