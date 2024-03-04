Perrigo Commences Shipments of Opill® to Retailers Nationwide, Empowering Millions to Enter a New Era of Reproductive Health Access in the United States

Opill ® , the first ever daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the United States , will be available in-store and online at retailers nationwide in the coming weeks and for pre-order from select retailers beginning this week

DUBLIN and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that Opill® has shipped to major retailers and pharmacies and will be available on shelves nationwide and online later this month. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OTC use for all ages in July 2023, Opill® is the first-ever daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the U.S.

Opill® is now available for pre-order from select online retailers and is expected to be on store shelves at major retailers nationwide in the coming weeks. Consumers will have the opportunity to purchase Opill® in a variety of sizes in stores to best meet their needs, including one-month and three-month packs, with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $19.99 and $49.99, respectively. Additionally, Opill® will be available for purchase at Opill.com at a price of $49.99 for a three-month supply and $89.99 for a six-month supply.

"The availability of an oral contraceptive without a prescription is a truly groundbreaking milestone in reproductive health," said Melissa J. Kottke, MD, MPH, MBA, obstetrician-gynecologist in Atlanta, GA*. "Progestin-only pills have been a trusted contraceptive option for decades, yet obtaining a prescription for birth control pills creates unnecessary barriers for many. Creating additional opportunities for contraceptive access is critical in helping people reach their reproductive goals."

When taken as directed, Opill® is 98% effective(1), making it the most effective birth control method available OTC(2). Almost half (45%) of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended, and for many, there are barriers to accessing more effective birth control options until now only available by prescription—including scheduling a provider visit, transportation and cost barriers or lack of insurance. Opill® can benefit a broad reproductive age population who want a safe and effective option to avoid pregnancy that is easy and convenient to access. Those who face barriers to initiating use of effective methods and continuing consistent use once started can benefit the most from Opill®.

"At Perrigo, we've been working to make lives better through trusted health and wellness solutions that are accessible to all for more than 130 years and that purpose is especially important when we think about reproductive health," said Triona Schmelter, Perrigo Executive Vice President & President, Consumer Self-Care Americas. "We champion the right of women and people to determine their own sexual health journey and the availability of Opill® over-the-counter is truly a historic moment of which our entire organization can be proud."

To maximize the impact and accessibility of Opill®, Perrigo has sought to ensure both the affordability and availability of Opill® on major retailers' shelves across the country and online.

"We are pleased that so many retailers have embraced carrying Opill® to help ensure nationwide access to the product and are happy that we are able to offer Opill® on our website at a cost of less than $20 per month," said Sara Young, Perrigo Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Self-Care Americas. "A cost-assistance program will also be available in the coming weeks to help qualified low-income, uninsured individuals obtain Opill® at low or no cost."

Opill® may also be eligible to be paid or reimbursed through Flexible Spending or Health Savings Accounts (also known as FSAs/HSAs). OTC drugs are now generally reimbursable under HSA and FSA plans, subject to the specific details and limitations of individual employers' plans.

Nearly 50 years of use and scientific evidence demonstrate that progestin-only pills such as Opill® are effective at preventing pregnancy and are safe for most women to use. OTC oral contraception has support from major medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

About Opill ®

Opill® is the first ever and only over-the-counter birth control pill available in the United States. It is a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive that's safe and effective when used as directed to help prevent pregnancy. Do not use Opill® if you have or ever had breast cancer. See Opill® Drug Facts label for list of warnings. Opill® is not an emergency contraceptive (morning after pill) and won't prevent pregnancy when used after unprotected sex. It also doesn't protect against HIV/AIDS or other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). For more information, please visit www.opill.com or follow @opill_OTC on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

