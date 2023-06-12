Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology Forecast Report, 2032: Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) - Epidemiology Forecast-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total prevalent cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the 7MM were approximately 3,971,300 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Overview

Repeated substance use that creates problems in a person's home, work, or school life is a Substance Use Disorder (SUD), a treatable mental health condition.

The United States loses nearly 185 people every day to substance overdose deaths. Opioids are involved in almost 70% of the lives lost due to substance overdoses, equating to almost 47,000 opioid-related deaths in 2018 alone. Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is a type of SUD defined by the repeated use of opioids.

The economic burden of OUD and fatal opioid overdose is estimated to be over one billion dollars annually in the US when accounting for healthcare and treatment, criminal justice, lost productivity, reduced quality of life, and value of life lost costs. OUD significantly impacts the lives of individuals who experience OUD, families and loved ones, and communities nationwide.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Diagnosis

A diagnosis is based on specific criteria such as unsuccessful efforts to cut down or control use, as well as use resulting in social problems and a failure to fulfill obligations at work, school, or home.

The term opioid use disorder superseded the phrases opioid abuse and opioid dependence in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). The DSM-5 assesses the severity of opioid use disorder based on the frequency of recurrent symptoms reported during the previous 12 months.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology

The epidemiology forecast model of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) for the 7MM is based on the use of the prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the overall population to calculate the prevalent cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). From this, the diagnosis rate was applied to calculate the diagnosed prevalent cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), gender-specific cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), age-specific cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), and severity-specific cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Key Highlights

The age-specific cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) were divided into 12-17 years, 18-25 years, and 26 and above age segments. It was observed that the 18-25 years age segment comprised the maximum number of cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

In 2022, the United Kingdom accounted for ~474,500 prevalent cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

In 2022, it was observed that the United States accounted for ~1,184,000 cases in males and ~934,000 cases in females.

Epidemiology Insights

What are the disease risks and burdens of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)?

What is the historical and forecasted Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patient pool in the United States , EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ) and the United Kingdom , and Japan ?

, EU4 ( , , , and ) and the , and ? Which gender is the largest contributor to the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patient pool?

Which age group contributes more to Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the 7MM?

Which severity comprises most of the cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)?

What factors affect the increase in the patient pool of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in 2019

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in 2032



4. Executive Summary of Opioid Use Disorder



5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Neurobiology and Mechanism of Action of Opioids

5.3. Opioid Addiction

5.3.1. Causes of Opioid Addiction

5.3.2. Stages of Addiction Cycle

5.4. Opioid Use Disorder: A Type of Substance Use Disorder

5.4.1. Development and Course of Opioid Use Disorder

5.4.2. Risk Factors for OUD

5.5. Diagnosis of OUD

5.5.1. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition

5.5.2. ICD-10 Diagnostic Criteria for Opioid Dependence

5.5.3. Diagnostic Features

5.5.4. Associated Features Supporting Diagnosis

5.5.5. Diagnostic Markers

5.5.6. Differential Diagnosis



6. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. 7MM Total Prevalent Population of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

7.4. The United States

7.5. EU4 and the UK

7.6. Japan



