OPIS Launches Pioneering New Publication For Voluntary Biodiversity Credit Projects Pricing

This first-of-its-kind weekly publication provides comprehensive pricing for voluntary biodiversity credit projects across the globe, along with the latest news and insights on biodiversity markets, policies and innovative technologies.

The role of business in combating future biodiversity loss has received unprecedented attention since the signing of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework at COP15 in December 2022, which aims to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030. Earlier this year hundreds of banks, asset managers and corporations committed to the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) to assess their dependencies on nature.

As companies increasingly make nature-positive commitments, voluntary biodiversity credits offer the necessary metrics and accounting units to facilitate and record these efforts.

"We forecast unparalleled action over the next few years to fight nature loss as countries increasingly realize the risk of nature degradation on the economy, business and security," comments Lisa Street, executive director, climate and carbon markets at OPIS. "Governments across the world are developing biodiversity compliance markets and implementing laws that push companies to assess and mitigate their impacts on ecosystems, driving global efforts to protect and restore biodiversity. The news, data and analysis in the OPIS Biodiversity Market Report is invaluable for public officials, project developers and early TNFD adopters looking to achieve nature-positive goals."

Dr. Tim Coles, chief executive officer at voluntary biodiversity credit project developer rePLANET, which contributes pricing information to the OPIS Biodiversity Market Report, emphasizes the importance of addressing biodiversity loss alongside reducing carbon emissions: "We have already seen a 70% decline in species populations over the last 50 years, pointing towards more extinctions. Government and philanthropy alone can't fund the estimated $800 billion needed annually to reverse this loss. However, the private sector is already investing billions in carbon-reducing initiatives. Measuring biodiversity benefits in carbon projects can attract investments to protect and restore vital reserves of nature, aiding both carbon reduction and biodiversity restoration."

The OPIS Biodiversity Market Report is an essential resource for the environmental sector and companies funding nature conservation and restoration projects that generate biodiversity credits. For more information, visit opisnet.com.

