Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Virtual Event Gathers Over 140 Leading Companies for Presentations and Fireside Chats, Hosted by Oppenheimer's Healthcare Equity Research Analysts

Conference Combines In-Depth Discussions Between Executives and Investors With Oppenheimer's Expertise in Healthcare Research and Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — today announced that its 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference will be held February 13-14. The virtual event gathers more than 140 public and private healthcare companies, representing more than $230 billion in market capitalization.

Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Oppenheimer's Co-Head of Healthcare and Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Investment Banking, said, "Breakthroughs by innovative companies in the healthcare and life sciences space are creating exciting new opportunities for investors, as signs of more favorable conditions have begun to emerge in the macroeconomic landscape. This makes it an ideal time for Oppenheimer to once again bring together executives and investors for meaningful conversations across an array of sectors."

In a demonstration of Oppenheimer's continued momentum in the healthcare sectors, the conference comes after Oppenheimer's Healthcare Investment Banking team has raised over $8.8 billion in 177 bookrun transactions since March 2017.

The conference will feature presentations and fireside chats, hosted by Oppenheimer's healthcare equity research analysts, as well as the opportunity for investors to meet with company managements in 1on1 and small group meetings. Oppenheimer's Life Science analysts include:

  • Joel Sendek, Managing Director, Head of Life Sciences Equity Research
  • Matt Biegler, Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology
  • François Brisebois, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology
  • Leland Gershell, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology
  • Jeff Jones, Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology
  • Justin Kim, Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology
  • Jay Olson, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology
  • Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology

Erica L. Moffett, Associate Director of Research and Head of Corporate Access at Oppenheimer, said, "Healthcare and life sciences companies can make highly important contributions to society when they have direct access to investors who are searching for promising market strategies. We are thrilled to welcome the companies and investors who will make our 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference yet another successful and thought-provoking Oppenheimer event."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

