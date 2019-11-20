Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Continues Expansion of Technology Investment Banking Practice with New Managing Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Andy Livadariu joined the Firm's Global Technology Investment Banking Group as a Managing Director, providing strategic and capital raising advisory services in the enterprise application software (EAS) sector. Livadariu will be located in Denver, CO and reports to Robin Graham, Head of Technology, Media and Communications Investment Banking. Livadariu is the latest prominent technology banking hire made by the Firm, where he joins Managing Directors Nitin Doke, Matt Russell and Michael Buchbinder in covering the software sector in the U.S.

"We continue to expand our technology banking team with highly experienced investment bankers that bring deep domain expertise to our clients," said Graham. "Andy's considerable experience providing strategic advice to application software companies, particularly in the human capital management and customer experience sectors, is a strong complement to our current senior software banking team."

Livadariu joins Oppenheimer with nearly twenty years of experience advising clients across the broader technology and enterprise application software market. Previously, Livadariu was with Piper Jaffray where he covered application software and led the human capital management practice. Prior to Piper Jaffray, he spent more than a dozen years with GCA, Citigroup and UBS.

"The application software market currently represents $250 billion in current spend and is projected to grow to a staggering half a trillion-dollar market by 2024. However, a significant portion of those investment dollars reside on legacy and on-premise solutions that are rapidly being migrated to the cloud. Additionally, the current rate of innovation displacing first- and second-generation SaaS solutions with increasingly customer-centric solutions are driving further acceleration and adoption of new entrants. This is an exhilarating time to be a software banker and I am excited to be at Oppenheimer, which is well positioned to service the needs of enterprise application software companies," said Livadariu.

Livadariu has had primary product focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) across the application software sector. He has advised on buy-side, sell-side, fairness opinion, takeover defense and virtually all other types of M&A and strategic advisory matters for both public and private software companies.

Livadariu earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, a Master of Science degree in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from Lehigh University.

