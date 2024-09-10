Oppenheimer Names Aaron Stowell Managing Director and Branch Manager of Atlanta Office

Longtime financial services veteran assumes role after serving in similar position for 17 years

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Aaron Stowell has been named Branch Manager of its Atlanta office, where he will lead the day-to-day operations of the firm's wealth management business in the city.

Stowell, who was also named a Managing Director, joined Oppenheimer from Morgan Stanley, where he held a similar position. He succeeds Todd Wiggins, who Oppenheimer has tapped to lead the firm's Dallas-Fort Worth Region.

"Aaron is the perfect choice to lead our vitally important Atlanta office," said Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division. "When we initiated our search, we were looking for a leader just like him, someone who has a strong connection to Atlanta, appreciates the firm's advisor-centric culture and can execute on our ambitious growth plans. His addition is a great homecoming story and demonstrates Oppenheimer's passion for and commitment to providing the firm's advisors and their clients with the best service experience possible."

For the past 17 years, Stowell worked at Morgan Stanley, serving in a variety of leadership roles, including in the Buckhead neighborhood north of Atlanta. Most recently, he was an executive director and branch manager in the firm's St. Petersburg, Fla., office. Stowell has a finance degree from Kennesaw State University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"I consider Atlanta home, so I could not be happier to join Oppenheimer and lead its branch in the city," Stowell said. "Todd left a wonderful legacy here, and I look forward to building upon it, not only by continuing to provide our highly skilled and entrepreneurial advisors the support they need to provide clients a best-in-class service experience but by attracting new professionals to join our growing team."

