Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Gathers Innovators for 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Two-Day Virtual Event Brings Together Approximately 1,000 Attendees for one-on-one Meetings with Management Teams of Leading Companies

Sectors Include Analytics, Cloud, Collaboration & Work Automation, Cybersecurity, Emerging Tech, Fintech, Industrial, SaaS, Semiconductors and Sustainable Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the launch of its 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communication Conference, to be held virtually from August 8 – 9. 

The event will host over 1,000 attendees and connect over 140 management teams with investors for one-on-one meetings. Participating publicly traded companies include Arista, AT&T, Coinbase Global, DraftKings, Qualcomm and Tesla. In addition, approximately 25 private companies will be on hand, including Gong, Lacework, DialPad, and Aqua Security.

Robin Graham, Managing Director, Head of Technology Investment Banking at Oppenheimer, said, "Technological breakthroughs in fields as diverse as artificial intelligence, chipmaking, power and transportation are rapidly reshaping what consumers, businesses and governments consider possible, even as the U.S. economy appears poised to sustain growth despite uncertainty in domestic and international markets. Oppenheimer looks forward to facilitating meaningful conversations between investors and technology companies at our 26th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference."

 Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team in attendance include:

  • Dominick Gabriele, CFA, Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Fintech and Specialty Finance
  • Jason S. Helfstein, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Internet
  • Timothy Horan, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Cloud and Communication Services
  • George Iwanyc, Director, Analytics, Collaboration and Infrastructure Software and Communication Technology Solutions
  • Noah Kaye, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization
  • Jed Kelly, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Online Travel & Internet
  • Ittai Kidron, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Analytics, Data, Security and Infrastructure Software
  • Colin Rusch, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Head of Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization
  • Richard E. Schafer, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Semiconductors
  • Brian Schwartz, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, SaaS / Applications Software
  • Ken Wong, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, SaaS / Applications Software
  • Martin Yang, CFA, Senior Analyst, Emerging Technologies and Services
  • Ian A. Zaffino, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Special Situations

The conference comes as investors assess how a potential end to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes amid slowing inflation could impact demand for technology services. Portfolio diversification among technology holdings is expected to remain a key strategy for investors as supply chain and skilled labor constraints persist in critical subsectors, alongside opportunities to capitalize on the long-term success of growth-oriented companies. 

Erica L. Moffett, Head of Research Marketing Services and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer, said, "This past year has demonstrated the essential role that technologies enabling productive remote and hybrid workforces, comprehensive cybersecurity protections and robust data analytics serve for companies of all sizes. Meanwhile, consumers and investors are looking more carefully than ever at the sources and applications of renewable energy. These trends are just some of the many innovative topics discussed at Oppenheimer's 26th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference. We welcome all our attendees and thank them for participating in another successful gathering."

