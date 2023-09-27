Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Gathers Select Roster of Innovative Companies for Sustainability Summit: Innovating Climate Solutions

Virtual Event Features 1-on-1 Meetings with Management Teams of Leading Companies to Discuss Decarbonization and Sustainability Growth Strategies

Sectors Include Agriculture, Aviation, Energy, Infrastructure and Waste Disposal, Representing More Than $90 Billion in Market Capitalization 

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced its Sustainability Summit: Innovating Climate Solutions. The event gathers a select group of companies to discuss decarbonization and sustainability growth strategies with investors during 1-on-1 virtual meetings.

Erica L. Moffett, Head of Research Marketing Services and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer, said, "The Sustainability Summit builds on our past success at bringing together management teams of leading companies with investors in search of opportunities related to breakthroughs in climate solutions. With the ongoing effects of extreme weather a paramount concern for many businesses and governments worldwide, Oppenheimer is committed to providing forums for the open exchange of ideas that reflect how innovators are addressing this global challenge."

The virtual event features 1-on-1 meetings with 19 companies who are working to find sustainable solutions to address climate change.

Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team in attendance include:

  • Colin Rusch, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Oppenheimer's Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization
  • Noah Kaye, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization
  • Kristen Owen, Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

"We thank all the companies and investors participating in our Sustainability Summit," said Colin Rusch, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Oppenheimer's Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization franchise. "As companies pursue growth strategies that align with their long-term goals and the rapidly changing regulatory environment, investors are evaluating how those developments impact and provide opportunities within their portfolios. Oppenheimer is pleased to connect these constituencies at our virtual event."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

