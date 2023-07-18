Oppenheimer Appoints Manuel Rodriguez As Head of Latin America Investment Banking Group

Recruitment of Industry Leading Veteran Reflects Oppenheimer's Commitment to

Growing its International Presence, Enhancing Structured Credit and Advisory Services

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) —announced today that Manuel Rodriguez joined the firm as Head of the Latin America Investment Banking Group. He will be based out of Oppenheimer's New York headquarters and will report to Robert Lowenthal, President of Oppenheimer and Head of Investment Banking.

"Manuel's depth of expertise and breadth of experience make him the ideal person to lead our Latin America Investment Banking Group," Lowenthal said. "Oppenheimer has a long history of providing advice and execution services to clients in Latin America and with the addition of Manuel, Oppenheimer demonstrates a commitment to growing our international presence, as well as to continually enhancing our structured credit and advisory services to the region."

Rodriguez brings 23 years of experience in global investment banking, including executing many transactions for middle-market and global organizations. He specializes in the origination and underwriting of bespoke structured credit and financing transactions in Latin America and the Caribbean, with a focus on strategic transactions with corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign entities.

Rodriguez joins Oppenheimer from Credit Suisse following a 17-year career with the firm's investment bank. Most recently, he served as Head of Latam & Caribbean Coverage, leading a team focused on the origination of financing and structured credit transactions with corporate, institutional and sovereign clients, as well as on distribution to institutional investors in the region.

Over his 22-year career in banking, Rodriguez has originated and led a diverse set of transactions worth billions of dollars, including structured repos, bond underwriting transactions, debt restructurings and private loans. Rodriguez was part of the core team that developed and structured the landmark "Blue Bond" transactions for the governments of Barbados, Belize and Ecuador. These innovative debt-for-nature swaps provide debt relief and long-term funding for marine conservation in developing countries.

"I am excited to join Oppenheimer and lead the Latin America Investment Banking Group," Rodriguez said. "There is significant potential for public and private sector growth, as well as great opportunity for Oppenheimer to help its current and future clients achieve their strategic goals in this diverse and dynamic region."

Rodriguez received his bachelor's degree in economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM), and an MBA and Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago.

Oppenheimer has served clients in Latin America for more than 60 years and continues to grow its presence under the leadership of seasoned Emerging Markets experts John Tonelli, Managing Director and Head of Debt Capital Markets, and Peter Albano, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Fixed Income. Tonelli and Albano each have more than 30 years of experience, and both previously served clients in Latin America and the Caribbean while working at Bear Stearns.

"Oppenheimer is known for its ability to execute highly innovative and complex transactions for our Latin American clients," Tonelli said. "I am thrilled to work with Manuel as we expand our coverage and our capabilities in this crucial region."

"Our Global Fixed Income team has developed a strong reputation for operational excellence in South America, Central America and the Caribbean," Albano said. "As we increase the scope of our expertise, geographic reach and intellectual capital, bringing on leaders such as Manuel bolsters the full capabilities of Oppenheimer in service to our clients."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.