Oppenheimer Appoints Richard Jasen As Head of Technology & Consumer Private Capital

With Experience Across the Technology Spectrum and Other High-Growth Companies, Jasen Has Advised on Approximately 100 Transactions Representing Over $7 Billion in Value



Investor Relationship Network Spans Early-Stage Venture Capitalists, Growth-Focused Private Equity, Later-Stage Buyout Firms and Cross-Over Hedge Funds

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today that Richard Jasen joined the firm as Head of Technology & Consumer Private Capital. He will be based out of Oppenheimer's San Francisco office and report to Robin Graham, Managing Director, Head of Technology Investment Banking.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rich to Technology Investment Banking at Oppenheimer," said Robin Graham. "His robust skill set and extensive professional relationships will prove highly valuable as we accelerate the buildout of our private capital services. Dynamic companies in the technology and consumer sectors have the potential to impact businesses and households across the globe. This makes such companies exceptionally well positioned to benefit from access to institutional private investment."

Jasen – whose investor relationship network spans early-stage venture capitalists, growth-focused private equity, later-stage buyout firms and cross-over hedge funds – brings more than 25 years of experience to the firm.

In assisting growth companies in raising private equity and debt capital, he has worked across the technology spectrum with high-growth companies, specializing in founder-run bootstrapped businesses, secondary liquidity transactions and dual-track engagements. He has also raised growth capital for venture-backed companies and pre-IPO rounds.

Jasen joins Oppenheimer after 17 years at GCA (now part of Houlihan Lokey), where he was Managing Director, Head of the Private Capital Group, and a U.S. Management Committee Member. Prior to GCA, he served as Head of West Coast Private Capital at SoundView Technology Group.

He has also worked in corporate finance at Lehman Brothers and served as a Silicon Valley corporate attorney at Cooley, where he specialized in working with startups and venture capitalists. Most recently, he was at Explorer Acquisitions, a serial SPAC sponsor that raised $2.5 billion across seven SPACs in partnership with former public company technology CEOs and has successfully completed two de-SPACs.

Over his career, Jasen has advised on approximately 100 transactions representing more than $7 billion in total value. These include advising Grapeshot and TOA Technologies on their respective acquisitions by Oracle, the likes of Zynga, Luminar and Yext on their growth financings before going public, as well as Legendary Pictures on its debt and equity initial capitalization. Jasen also has served as a board member and advisory board member for multiple prior clients.

He graduated Phi Beta Kappa in Business and Economics from UCLA. He also has a JD with honors from the University of Chicago Law School.

"I am excited to join Oppenheimer and lead the Technology & Consumer Private Capital practice," Jasen said. "In today's market, where access to capital is no longer a commodity, Oppenheimer is an ideal platform to leverage my experience advising on capital raising and M&A transactions for the technology and consumer sectors . The firm has a long history of directing resources that fuel greater innovation across multiple sectors, which, in turn, has enhanced lives and made communities stronger. I look forward to not only being a part of that impressive legacy but building upon it going forward."

"Rich's track record of advising high-growth companies, along with his deep sector-level knowledge, make him an ideal candidate to lead this effort," said Robert Lowenthal, President of Oppenheimer and Head of Investment Banking. "His appointment reflects our commitment to continually enhancing our capabilities to better serve Oppenheimer's clients, particularly during this time of significant innovation and need for access to private capital."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.