Oppenheimer Expands Healthcare Investment Banking Team with Addition of Matt Jackson

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today that it has expanded its Healthcare Investment Banking Group with the addition of senior banker Matt Jackson. He will be based in the firm's Miami offices and report to Marc Cabrera, Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

In his role, Jackson will serve as a Managing Director and be responsible for expanding the firm's sector coverage to pharma services and supply chain. He brings over 20 years of Wall Street experience to the Healthcare Investment Banking Group.

"Oppenheimer has always had strong health services and biotech/pharma franchises, and Matt's addition to the team only makes them stronger," Cabrera said. "Matt's coverage of pharma services and supply chain is the perfect bridge between our two power alleys. Given the significant amount of private equity and strategic M&A activity across Matt's sector, we're excited to have him expand our presence in this important vertical."

Most recently, Jackson was a Partner at MTS Health Partners, a boutique M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Prior to 2019, he spent the majority of his healthcare services investment banking career at Deutsche Bank and Evercore. During his time on Wall Street, he also spent five years in healthcare equity research at Bank of America.

"I am extremely excited to join Oppenheimer's healthcare services team in their Miami office and the broader U.S. healthcare advisory coverage effort. I look forward to helping the team expand our sector focus areas across additional services verticals and bringing complementary corporate and sponsor relationships to the firm," Jackson said.

Oppenheimer's Healthcare Group now stands at nine senior bankers, all of whom have extensive transaction experience and are dedicated to providing world class advice and financing solutions across the life sciences, health services, health tech and med tech sectors.

