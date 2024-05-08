Oppenheimer Expands Its Investment Banking Capabilities with the Hires of Dmitry Gladkov and Konstantin Derkatschew

Highly experienced, London-based bankers to lead firm's newly established Capital Markets Group focused on Emerging Markets.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer Europe (Oppenheimer) — a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings, the leading investment bank and wealth manager (NYSE: OPY) — announced today a further expansion of its European investment banking footprint with the addition of Dmitry Gladkov and Konstantin Derkatschew. Both will be based in London and serve as a Managing Director.

Gladkov and Derkatschew come to the firm from Renaissance Capital and will jointly head the newly established Capital Markets Group focusing primarily on Emerging Europe and Central Asia regions. They will report to Max Lami, Chief Executive Officer of Oppenheimer Europe.

"The addition of Dmitry and Konstantin will allow Oppenheimer to further its strategic expansion across advisory and capital markets in Emerging Europe and Central Asia," Lami said. "Their track record of building a top-ranked investment banking franchise, combined with our existing Emerging Markets Fixed Income capabilities in sales and trading, will further establish Oppenheimer as a leading advisory and capital markets firm."

Gladkov joins Oppenheimer with over 20 years of capital markets, restructuring and corporate finance experience. He has advised Emerging Markets-based clients on their debt and equity capital market transactions, having helped them raise over $100 billion. Most recently, Gladkov served as Global Head of Investment Banking at Renaissance Capital. Previously, he worked at J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital.

"Capital markets activity in Emerging Markets and Central Asia regions have gathered pace considerably since the beginning of the year and should remain strong going forward, thanks to the significant refinancing and growth capital needs of fast-growing and mature companies across Emerging Markets," Gladkov said. "I am excited to join Oppenheimer because the firm is well-positioned to assist investors across their entire capital structure, with the ability to offer advisory and capital markets solutions."

Derkatschew joins Oppenheimer with over 15 years of investment banking and capital markets experience. With a Developed and Emerging Markets background in both capital markets origination and syndicate operations, he advises institutional investors on private and public capital markets and liability management transactions across a range of sectors. Most recently, Derkatschew served as Head of Capital Markets at Renaissance Capital. He also spent time with J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank.

"A growing number of corporations and banks in Emerging Europe and Central Asia are significantly underserved by the market," Derkatschew said. "At the same time, investors are looking for alternatives to existing capital market relationships and require senior investment banking coverage with strong access to potential issuers in Emerging Markets. Oppenheimer is uniquely positioned to provide clients with the advisory capabilities and investor access to fulfill this aim."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Oppenheimer Europe Limited

Oppenheimer Europe Limited (Oppenheimer), a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange) provides financial services to EMEA-based institutions and corporations across corporate finance, equities, fixed income, debt capital markets and portfolio strategy research.

