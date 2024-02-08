Oppenheimer Further Expands Public Finance Banking Team with Appointments of Kristin Stephens and David Moffett

Stephens will Head Up the Northeast Region while Moffett will Lead the Southeast Region; Each Has Over 20 Years of Public Finance and Municipal Capital Markets Experience, and will Serve as a Managing Director

New York and Atlanta-Based Senior Hires Follow the Recent Recruitment of Their Colleagues and Oppenheimer's Newly Named Head of Public Finance, Elizabeth Coolidge, and Builds on Oppenheimer's Growth in the Space

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading financial services firm and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today that Kristin Stephens and David Moffett have joined the Public Finance team as Managing Directors. Ms. Stephens will be based in New York and serve as Head of the Northeast Region while Mr. Moffett will work out of Atlanta and be Head of the Southeast Region. Each will report to Elizabeth (Beth) Coolidge, the newly appointed Head of Public Finance.

"We are thrilled to have Kristin and David join our team," said Coolidge, who leads the Public Finance team from Chicago. "Kristin's past work with issuers in developing innovative credit strategies has allowed her to build longstanding relationships with key clients, not only in the Northeast but across the country. David has managed some of the most important transactions in recent history for issuers in the Southeast."

Stephens and Moffett each have more than 20 years of experience in the space.

Most recently, Stephens served as Managing Director and Head of Credit Strategies at UBS for over five years. She joined the Public Finance team after nearly a decade in the UBS Chief Investment Office, where she was named Executive Director and Head of Municipal Credit. Earlier in her career, Stephens worked at ACA Capital, J.P. Morgan and ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Moffett previously served as Executive Director in Southeast, Public Utility and Project Finance at UBS for six years. Before that, he was a Managing Director at Jefferies for eight years. Earlier in his career, Moffett worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, A. G. Edwards, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Accenture.

The recruitments of Stephens and Moffett build on Oppenheimer's recent hires of Coolidge, Liberty Ziegahn and Madison Maher. All five new additions to the Public Finance team most recently were colleagues at UBS. Coolidge formerly led UBS's Midwest public finance unit for over six years.

These appointments bolster Oppenheimer's Public Finance team, which includes approximately 25 professionals. It also follows the 2020 acquisition of San Francisco-based Brandis Tallman, which accelerated the firm's Public Finance presence in California.

"Oppenheimer is a leading financial institution in the municipal finance business," Stephens said. "I am eager to lead the Northeast Region, to execute novel debt solutions for our clients, and to work again with my former colleagues Beth, Liberty, Madison and David, as well as the entire Oppenheimer Public Finance team."

Moffett added, "The public utility sector serves a vital role in the growth of communities and the quality of life for people across the country. Throughout my career, I have worked on projects to achieve these goals. I am excited to join such a forward-thinking team and to help enhance Oppenheimer's Public Finance capabilities in the Southeast Region."

