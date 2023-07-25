Oppenheimer Hires Sean Minnihan As Head of Fintech

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

Recruitment of Industry Leading Capital Raising Veteran Reflects Oppenheimer's Commitment to Building Out Technology Investment Banking Team

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Sean Minnihan has joined the firm's Global Technology Investment Banking team in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Financial Technology Investment Banking. This addition is part of a significant strategic expansion of Oppenheimer's commitment to the technology industry under the leadership of Robin Graham, Head of Technology Investment Banking.  

"FinTech companies are among the most innovative, dynamic and disruptive, bringing sweeping changes and efficiencies to the financial services sector across payments, banking, wealth management and insurance," said Graham. "Oppenheimer's continued investment in areas of significant new company formation such as FinTech demonstrates our commitment to connecting the emerging cohorts of value-creating private companies to the highest quality sources of growth capital as well as to larger strategic partners. Sean Minnihan's expertise and experience will provide valuable insight and service to our clients across the FinTech sector." 

Minnihan's hiring demonstrates the firm's ongoing commitment to advising the emerging and disruptive technology companies that are addressing the next generation needs of the financial services industry. 

"Oppenheimer understands that advancing technology in the financial services vertical is of strategic importance and that business leaders are looking for sources of deep knowledge and technical expertise to help them navigate a rapidly evolving industry landscape," said Robert Lowenthal, President & Head of U.S. Investment Banking for Oppenheimer.

Minnihan has over 25 years of experience within the financial technology industry and has advised on a wide variety of M&A, private equity and capital-raising transactions for clients across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. He has advised on some of the most prominent transactions in FinTech throughout his career, including Rev Worldwide's $1 billion acquisition of NetSpend; Majesco's $729 million sale to Thoma Bravo; TSYS' $2.35 billion acquisition of Transfirst and Concord EFS' $7 billion sale to First Data. 

"Given the current disruption in the public and private capital raising markets, financial technology companies are in need of trusted strategic and financial advice more than ever," added Minnihan. "With its long-term dedication to middle market financial services and technology companies, strong advisory focus and equity capital markets and research capabilities, Oppenheimer is a great platform to deliver capital raising and strategic advice to the financial technology industry."

Minnihan has a bachelor's degree in economics, as well as a master's in international economics and finance, from Brandeis University. He also studied at the London School of Economics.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

