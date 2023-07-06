Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

News provided by

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

06 Jul, 2023, 17:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: OPY) today announced final results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer which expired 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer (the "Depositary"), a total of 437,183 shares of the Company's Class A non-voting common stock, par value $0.001 per share (each, a "Share"), were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below a purchase price of $40.00 per Share.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, the Company accepted for purchase an aggregate of 437,183 Shares, representing approximately 4.0% of the Shares issued and outstanding, as of June 28, 2023, at a purchase price of $40.00 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $17.49 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer. As the Company accepted for purchase all of the Shares which were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a price at or below $40.00 there is no proration factor. The Depositary has paid for all of the Shares accepted for purchase. Payment for the Shares purchased was made in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as dealer manager for the tender offer and D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as information agent for the tender offer. Holders of the Shares who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (866) 828-6934 or [email protected] and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. at (212) 668-8000 or [email protected]

Company Information

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 92 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated future performance. For a discussion of the factors that could cause future performance to be different than anticipated, reference is made to Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part 1A – Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

SOURCE Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $30,000,000 MILLION OF ITS CLASS A NON-VOTING COMMON STOCK

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.