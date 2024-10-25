Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) (the "Company" or "Firm") today reported net income of $24.5 million or $2.38 basic earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $13.9 million or $1.32 basic earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023. Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $373.4 million, an increase of 19.4%, compared to revenue of $312.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Albert G. Lowenthal, Chairman and CEO commented, "The Firm delivered strong operating results for the quarter in a still-resilient economic environment. During the third quarter, all major indices reached new highs, mostly spurred by the Federal Reserve's long-awaited decision to reduce the Federal Funds rate by one half percent with the view that lower borrowing costs will slow the uptick in unemployment without rekindling higher inflation. Based on recent economic indicators, it appears that the U.S. economy is headed for a soft landing, amidst continued growth in the economy as we move into 2025.

The continued outperformance of the equity markets aided our Wealth Management franchise by driving better than expected retail trading volumes and related commission revenues during what is typically a seasonally slower summer trading period. The markets also propelled our assets under management ("AUM") to our third consecutive record, resulting in higher asset-based advisory fees. Additionally, higher average margin loans drove a meaningful improvement in our interest revenues from the prior year, though our interest sensitive sweep income was somewhat reduced due to lower average sweep balances.

Our investment banking revenues also rose due to an uptick in our advisory fees, particularly in our restructuring practice. Equity underwriting fees were adversely impacted by lower issuance levels as we have seen economic uncertainty restrict issuances despite the general improvement in market breadth and market averages. We believe that that Firm is well positioned to benefit as issuance volumes improve.

Our results drove yet another fresh record in our book value per share levels and provided us with the opportunity to further strengthen our balance sheet as we announced our plans to redeem all outstanding senior secured notes ($113.05 million) at their par amounts, and retired the notes on October 10, 2024. Access to capital for expansion will continue to be available as needed. "

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited) ('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated) Firm 3Q-24 3Q-23 Revenue $ 373,352 $ 312,667 Compensation Expenses $ 237,935 $ 195,684 Non-compensation Expenses $ 100,047 $ 95,396 Pre-Tax Income $ 35,370 $ 21,587 Income Tax Provision $ 10,862 $ 7,808 Net Income (1) $ 24,508 $ 13,861 Earnings Per Share (Basic) (1) $ 2.38 $ 1.32 Earnings Per Share (Diluted) (1) $ 2.16 $ 1.21 Book Value Per Share $ 81.10 $ 75.01 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2) $ 64.03 $ 58.65 Private Client



Revenue $ 218,787 $ 193,254 Pre-Tax Income $ 62,894 $ 65,249 Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 129.8 $ 110.7 Asset Management



Revenue $ 27,262 $ 20,830 Pre-Tax Income $ 9,121 $ 4,951 Assets Under Management (billions) $ 49.1 $ 40.4 Capital Markets



Revenue $ 124,030 $ 94,576 Pre-Tax Loss $ (6,144) $ (15,254)





(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Represents book value less goodwill and intangible assets divided by number of shares outstanding.

Highlights

Increased revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by significantly higher advisory fees attributable to a rise in billable assets under management ("AUM"), an increase in transaction-based commissions as well as improved investment banking and interest revenues

Announced plans to further strengthen balance sheet through the redemption of all outstanding Senior Secured Notes which occurred on October 10, 2024

Assets under administration and under management were both at record levels at September 30, 2024 , benefiting from market appreciation

, benefiting from market appreciation Compensation expenses increased from the prior year quarter largely as a result of higher incentive compensation, deferred compensation and production-related expenses.

Non-compensation expenses increased from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher interest and technology related expenses partially offset by lower legal costs

Total stockholder's equity, book value and tangible book value per share reached new record highs as a result of positive earnings

Private Client

Private Client reported revenue for the current quarter of $218.8 million, 13.2% higher compared with a year ago mostly due to higher advisory fees driven by appreciation in AUM and an increase in commission revenue due to higher transactional volume. Pre-tax income of $62.9 million in the current quarter resulted in a pre-tax margin of 28.8%. Financial advisor headcount at the end of the current quarter was 928 compared to 946 at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

3Q-24 3Q-23





Revenue $ 218,787 $ 193,254 Commissions $ 54,872 $ 44,385 Advisory Fees $ 94,187 $ 82,774 Bank Deposit Sweep Income $ 34,875 $ 42,304 Interest $ 24,331 $ 21,248 Other $ 10,522 $ 2,543





Total Expenses $ 155,893 $ 128,005 Compensation $ 118,674 $ 92,383 Non-compensation $ 37,219 $ 35,622





Pre-Tax Income $ 62,894 $ 65,249





Compensation Ratio 54.2 % 47.8 % Non-compensation Ratio 17.0 % 18.4 % Pre-Tax Margin 28.8 % 33.8 %





Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 129.8 $ 110.7 Cash Sweep Balances (billions) $ 2.8 $ 3.5

Revenue:

Retail commissions increased 23.6% from a year ago primarily due to higher retail trading activity

Advisory fees increased 13.8% due to higher AUM during the billing period for the current quarter when compared to the third quarter of last year

Bank deposit sweep income decreased $7.4 million from a year ago due to lower cash sweep balances

from a year ago due to lower cash sweep balances Interest revenue increased 14.5% from the prior year period due to higher interest earned from margin loans

Other revenue increased from a year ago primarily due to increases in the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies, which fluctuates based on changes in the fair value of the policies' underlying investments

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses increased 28.5% from a year ago primarily due to higher production related expenses and deferred compensation costs

Non-compensation expenses increased 4.5% from a year ago primarily due to higher interest expense

Asset Management

Asset Management reported revenue for the current quarter of $27.3 million, 30.9% higher compared with a year ago. Pre-tax income was $9.1 million, an increase of 84.2% compared with the prior year period.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)



3Q-24 3Q-23





Revenue $ 27,262 $ 20,830 Advisory Fees $ 27,432 $ 25,188 Other $ (170) $ (4,358)





Total Expenses $ 18,141 $ 15,879 Compensation $ 6,596 $ 5,585 Non-compensation $ 11,545 $ 10,294





Pre-Tax Income $ 9,121 $ 4,951





Compensation Ratio 24.2 % 26.8 % Non-compensation Ratio 42.3 % 49.4 % Pre-Tax Margin 33.5 % 23.8 %





AUM (billions) $ 49.1 $ 40.4









Revenue:

Advisory fee revenue increased 8.9% from a year ago due to increased management fees resulting from the higher net value of billable AUM during the current quarter

Assets under Management (AUM):

AUM increased to $49.1 billion at September 30, 2024 , the third consecutive record high, which is the basis for advisory fee billings for October 2024

at , the third consecutive record high, which is the basis for advisory fee billings for The increase in AUM was comprised of higher asset values of $9.4 billion on existing client holdings, partially offset by payments of $0.7 billion

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses were up 18.1% from a year ago primarily resulting from increases in incentive compensation

Non-compensation expenses were up 12.2% when compared to the prior year period mostly due to higher external portfolio management costs which are directly related to the increase in AUM

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue for the current quarter of $124.0 million, 31.1% higher when compared with the prior year period. Pre-tax loss was $6.1 million compared with a pre-tax loss of $15.3 million a year ago.

('000s)





3Q-24 3Q-23





Revenue $ 124,030 $ 94,576





Investment Banking $ 50,098 $ 36,000 Advisory Fees $ 32,798 $ 18,001 Equities Underwriting $ 12,588 $ 15,246 Fixed Income Underwriting $ 4,390 $ 2,049 Other $ 322 $ 704





Sales and Trading $ 72,755 $ 58,102 Equities $ 33,303 $ 30,985 Fixed Income $ 39,452 $ 27,117





Other $ 1,177 $ 474





Total Expenses $ 130,174 $ 109,830 Compensation $ 87,649 $ 72,933 Non-compensation $ 42,525 $ 36,897





Pre-Tax Loss $ (6,144) $ (15,254)





Compensation Ratio 70.7 % 77.1 % Non-compensation Ratio 34.3 % 39.0 % Pre-Tax Margin (5.0) % (16.1) %









Revenue:

Investment Banking

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities increased 82.2% compared with a year ago primarily due to higher restructuring-related transaction activity

Equity underwriting fees decreased 17.4% when compared with a year ago due to lower new issuance levels

Fixed income underwriting fees were modestly higher than the prior year period

Sales and Trading

Equities sales and trading revenue increased 7.5% compared with the prior year period mostly due to higher volumes

Fixed income sales and trading revenue increased 45.5% compared with a year ago primarily due to an increase in trading income attributable to higher interest rates and volumes

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses increased 20.2% compared with a year ago largely due to costs associated with opportunistic new hires and higher incentive compensation

Non-compensation expenses were 15.3% higher than a year ago primarily due to an increase in interest expense in financing trading inventories

Other Matters

(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts)



3Q-24 3Q-23 Capital



Stockholders' Equity (1) $ 837.8 $ 779.3 Regulatory Net Capital (2) $ 487.5 $ 437.1 Regulatory Excess Net Capital (2) $ 464.6 $ 415.4





Common Stock Repurchases



Repurchases $ 0.3 $ 6.5 Number of Shares 5,981 168,904 Average Price $ 49.30 $ 38.30





Period End Shares 10,331,401 10,388,898 Effective Tax Rate 30.7 % 36.2 %







(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

(2) Attributable to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. broker-dealer













The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share payable on November 22, 2024 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on November 8, 2024

per share payable on to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on Compensation expense as a percentage of revenue at 63.7% was relatively flat with the same period last year

On October 10, 2024 , the Company completed its redemption of all Senior Secured Notes outstanding ( $113.05 million ) at their par amounts plus accrued and unpaid interest

, the Company completed its redemption of all Senior Secured Notes outstanding ( ) at their par amounts plus accrued and unpaid interest The effective tax rate for the current period was 30.7% compared with 36.2% for the prior year period. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was positively impacted by fewer non-deductible expenses when compared to the prior year period.

Company Information

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 89 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated future performance. For a discussion of the factors that could cause future performance to be different than anticipated, reference is made to Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part 1A – Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) ('000s, except number of shares and per share amounts)









































For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change REVENUE























Commissions $ 103,079

$ 83,933

22.8

$ 295,984

$ 259,174

14.2

Advisory fees 121,631

107,969

12.7

353,675

310,214

14.0

Investment banking 52,185

37,411

39.5

131,841

95,354

38.3

Bank deposit sweep income 34,875

42,304

(17.6)

106,406

135,273

(21.3)

Interest 38,034

26,430

43.9

99,605

78,691

26.6

Principal transactions, net 14,364

16,892

(15.0)

42,672

46,635

(8.5)

Other 9,184

(2,272)

*

26,896

15,195

77.0

Total revenue 373,352

312,667

19.4

1,057,079

940,536

12.4 EXPENSES























Compensation and related expenses 237,935

195,684

21.6

680,375

589,200

15.5

Communications and technology 24,602

22,590

8.9

73,860

67,813

8.9

Occupancy and equipment costs 16,240

17,281

(6.0)

47,604

49,622

(4.1)

Clearing and exchange fees 7,125

6,051

17.7

19,747

18,241

8.3

Interest 24,103

19,744

22.1

66,631

50,353

32.3

Other 27,977

29,730

(5.9)

80,172

136,369

(41.2)

Total expenses 337,982

291,080

16.1

968,389

911,598

6.2

























Pre-Tax Income 35,370

21,587

63.8

88,690

28,938

206.5 Income tax provision 10,862

7,808

39.1

28,172

10,262

174.5 Net Income $ 24,508

$ 13,779

77.9

$ 60,518

$ 18,676

224.0

























Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax —

(82)

*

(310)

(403)

* Net income attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. $ 24,508

$ 13,861

76.8

$ 60,828

$ 19,079

218.8

























Earnings per share attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.























Basic $ 2.38

$ 1.32

80.3

$ 5.87

$ 1.75

235.4

Diluted $ 2.16

$ 1.21

78.5

$ 5.45

$ 1.62

236.4

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic 10,332,927

10,519,431

(1.8)

10,355,982

10,874,055

(4.8)

Diluted 11,277,865

11,440,229

(1.4)

11,156,536

11,746,337

(5.0)

























Period end number of common shares outstanding 10,331,401

10,388,898

(0.6)

10,331,401

10,388,898

(0.6)

* Percentage not meaningful

SOURCE Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.